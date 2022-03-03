 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

AJ Campbell slugging Frostburg State baseball to 7-0 start: College notebook

AJ Campbell 1.jpeg

AJ Campbell, a redshirt sophomore and 2019 Ocean City High School graduate, is leading Frostburg State in home runs (three) and RBIs (11). He is hitting .294 (5 for 17) with an .824 slugging percentage and a 1.140 OPS in six games.

 Katy Skinner for Frostburg State Athletics, Provided

AJ Campbell’s latest power surge has helped the Frostburg State University baseball team jump out to a 7-0 start to its season.

Campbell hit a three-run homer and singled in Frostburg State’s 19-5 win over Chowan. He hit a two-run homer and drove in another run in a 13-1 win over Mid-Atlantic. He had a two-run homer and an RBI single in a 4-3 win over Chowan. In a 12-2 win over Mid-Atlantic, teammate Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) singled twice and scored.

Campbell is hoping to play his first full season for Frostburg State. The infielder/pitcher played in just 13 games in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and missed all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery.

Campbell, a redshirt sophomore and 2019 Ocean City High School graduate, is leading the NCAA Division II Bobcats in home runs (three) and RBIs (11).

Campbell is hitting .294 (5 for 17) with an .824 slugging percentage and a 1.140 OPS in six games. He hasn’t pitched in a game yet. Jimenez is batting .375 (3 for 8) with five runs scored in five games.

Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out two, in High Point’s 8-1 loss to Toledo. He allowed three runs, one earned, and struck out three in four innings in relief in a 12-6 loss to Toledo.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI single in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 3-2 loss to Maryland. He hit an RBI double and singled in a 6-3 loss to Saint Joseph’s.

In Monmouth’s 18-9 win over Wofford, Jake Catalano (St. Augustine Prep) went 3 for 5 with two doubles and a run scored, and Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) went 3 for 6 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. In a 9-0 loss to Notre Dame, Catalano had two hits.

Josh Hood (St. Augustine) walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run in North Carolina State’s 18-3 win over High Point. He singled, doubled, scored and drove in three runs in a 19-3 win over Longwood. He singled and scored in a 10-4 win over Quinnipiac. He hit a solo homer in a 12-10 win over Quinnipiac. He singled twice, scored and drove in two runs in a 16-4 win over Quinnipiac.

Robbie Petracci (EHT) singled and drove in a run in Old Dominion’s 5-2 win over Binghamton. In an 8-7 win over Binghamton, Petracci went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled and scored, and Noah Dean (Pinelands) struck out two in a scoreless ninth for the save.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed a run in 4.1 innings, striking out four in a no decision in Penn’s 2-1 win over Texas A&M. Brendan Bean (Gloucester Catholic, North Wildwood resident) pitched two shutout innings, striking out four to earn the win in an 8-5 win over Texas A&M.

Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out three in three innings in a no-decision in Rider’s 9-5 win over Miami.

Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) singled twice, scored and drove in a run in Rutgers’ 15-10 loss to Coastal Carolina. He singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run in a 12-5 win over UNC Wilmington. He hit a solo homer in a 2-0 win over UNC Wilmington.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) allowed a run and struck out one in three innings in relief in Stony Brook’s 9-3 loss to South Florida.

Lukas Torres (Barnegat) hit an RBI triple in Wagner’s 5-4 win over East Tennessee State.

Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) hit a two-run homer in Barton’s 6-3 loss to Catawba. In a 20-7 win over Southern Wesleyan, Gonzalez had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, Ryan McIsaac (Millville) had two doubles, three runs and two RBIs, Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs, and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had three hits, including a double, and four runs. In a 16-4 win over Southern Wesleyan, Gonzalez doubled, scored twice and drove in a run, Scaranda scored twice, McIsaac went 4 for 5 with a run and an RBI and Beebe scored twice.

Ben Bradt (Mainland) allowed an unearned run and struck out four in five innings for the no-decision in University of the Sciences’ 9-7 loss to Pace.

Hunter Sibley (Millville) pitched six shutout innings, striking out seven to get the win in Arcadia’s 10-0 win over Stevenson.

Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) had two hits, including a two-run single, in Eastern’s 12-4 loss to Swarthmore.

Barry Walker (Cedar Creek) had two hits and scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 5-3 loss to Hood.

Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) improved to 2-0, allowing one run in 8.2 innings, striking out four in Kean’s 2-1 win over Misericordia.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) singled twice, scored twice and drove in three runs in McDaniel’s 25-6 win over Albright.

In Montclair State’s 19-0 win over Catholic, Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey) homered twice and drove in four runs, and Nick Desiderio (Southern) pitched a perfect ninth, striking out one. In a 19-18 win over Catholic, Jurkiewicz hit a two-run homer. In a 5-0 win over Catholic, Jurkiewicz hit a three-run homer and Jacob Dembin (EHT) pitched a five-inning complete-game shutout, striking out six.

Matt Kaliske (Lacey) singled twice and drove in two runs in New Jersey City’s 8-7 win over Cairn.

Jake Guglielmi (Buena) singled twice and drove in a run in Rutgers-Camden’s 8-2 win over Oneonta. He tripled and scored in a 4-0 win over Oneonta.

JT Hibschman (Millville) pitched three shutout innings, striking out three in the no-decision in Wilkes’ 16-0 win over Rosemont.

Matt Lawler (Mainland) pitched two shutout innings, striking out four in William Paterson’s 9-5 win over Immaculata.

Softball

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) hit a two-run triple and scored in Alabama at Birmingham’s 11-9 loss to North Alabama. She singled twice and drove in two runs in a 7-3 win over Austin Peay.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) hit a double in Bryant’s 5-2 loss to Georgia.

Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) hit an RBI triple and scored, and Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) doubled in Iona’s 7-3 loss to Presbyterian.

Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) pitched two shutout innings in relief in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 11-3 win over Coppin State.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) hit a two-run single and an RBI single for Mount St. Mary’s in an 8-5 loss to California.

Victoria Szrom (Egg Harbor Township) doubled in Florida Tech’s 13-8 loss to Tampa.

Gabby D’Ottavio (Buena) hit a pinch-hit home run in Millersville’s 7-1 loss to Newberry. She hit an RBI double, singled and scored in an 8-0 win over Converse.

Emily Biddle (EHT) singled and doubled in UNC Pembroke’s 5-0 win over Adelphi. She hit an RBI double and scored in a 7-1 win over Adelphi.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) allowed two unearned runs in a five-inning complete game, striking out five in West Chester’s 13-2 win over Salem.

Megan Sooy (Millville) had two hits in Arcadia’s 3-2 win over Pfeiffer. She hit a three-run homer and singled in a 13-5 loss to Rowan.

Ashlynne Scardino (Hammonton) allowed three runs and struck out six in a seven-inning complete game for Neumann in a 12-3 win over Concordia (Minn.).

In Rowan’s 13-5 win over Arcadia, Kaitlyn Riggs (EHT) hit a solo homer and Korie Hague (Vineland) had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) pitched four shutout innings and struck out three to get the win in Salisbury’s 7-0 win over Virginia Wesleyan.

Men’s golf

Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) helped Drexel in its program-record performance to finish second in team scoring at the Dorado Beach Collegiate held Sunday to Tuesday in Puerto Rico. Nicholas finished tied for second out of 81 golfers, shooting a three-day personal best 13-under par with scores of 66, 69 and 68.

AJ Campbell 3.jpeg

Campbell

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

