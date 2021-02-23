ACIT grad Colin Beasley scores first goal for Rutgers in 2-0 win over Michigan State: Notebook

Colin Beasley had to wait a few months to make his collegiate debut, but the Rutgers University freshman didn’t waste time to make an impact in his first game.
Beasley, a 2020 Atlantic County Institute of Technology graduate, scored his first career goal in a2-0 win over Michigan State to open a shortened men's soccer spring season Friday.
Several fall sports, including men’s and women’s soccer, football and field hockey, are playing spring seasons because COVID-19 led to their postponements during their typical fall months.
Beasley’s goal, which came in the 53rd minute, was the second of the game for the Scarlet Knights.
Beasley, from Mays Landing, was a first-team Press All-Star as a junior at ACIT after scoring 18 goals and adding 16 assists. He did not play his senior season at ACIT, instead playing for FC Delco, an elite club in southeast Pennsylvania that specializes in scouting players with professional aspirations.
Women’s soccer
Christine Conaghy (Holy Spirit) had an assist in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 3-1 win over Drexel. For the Dragons, Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) had an assist for her first collegiate point.
Emma Wilkins (Absegami) scored in Temple’s 3-0 win over Villanova.
Field hockey
Alexis Paone (Ocean City), a senior, has helped Liberty start off 3-0 with her play on defense.
The Flames have allowed just three goals this season, which include a 3-1 win over Davidson and back-to-back 7-1 wins over Villanova. Liberty is ranked 20th nationally according to the NCAA Field Hockey RPI (Ratings Percentage Index).
