 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACIT grad Colin Beasley scores first goal for Rutgers in 2-0 win over Michigan State: Notebook
0 comments

ACIT grad Colin Beasley scores first goal for Rutgers in 2-0 win over Michigan State: Notebook

{{featured_button_text}}

Colin Beasley had to wait a few months to make his collegiate debut, but the Rutgers University freshman didn’t waste time to make an impact in his first game.

Beasley, a 2020 Atlantic County Institute of Technology graduate, scored his first career goal in a2-0 win over Michigan State to open a shortened men's soccer spring season Friday.

Several fall sports, including men’s and women’s soccer, football and field hockey, are playing spring seasons because COVID-19 led to their postponements during their typical fall months.

Beasley’s goal, which came in the 53rd minute, was the second of the game for the Scarlet Knights.

Beasley, from Mays Landing, was a first-team Press All-Star as a junior at ACIT after scoring 18 goals and adding 16 assists. He did not play his senior season at ACIT, instead playing for FC Delco, an elite club in southeast Pennsylvania that specializes in scouting players with professional aspirations.

Women’s soccer

Christine Conaghy (Holy Spirit) had an assist in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 3-1 win over Drexel. For the Dragons, Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) had an assist for her first collegiate point.

Emma Wilkins (Absegami) scored in Temple’s 3-0 win over Villanova.

Field hockey

Alexis Paone (Ocean City), a senior, has helped Liberty start off 3-0 with her play on defense.

The Flames have allowed just three goals this season, which include a 3-1 win over Davidson and back-to-back 7-1 wins over Villanova. Liberty is ranked 20th nationally according to the NCAA Field Hockey RPI (Ratings Percentage Index).

+2 
Colin Beasley

Colin Beasley

2021 Rutgers U. men's soccer team

ACIT graduate

 Rutgers Athletics / Provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

​JRusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News