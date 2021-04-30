Absegami grads highlight Stockton tennis' NJAC awards

Four members of the Stockton University women's tennis team received all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Thursday.
Cassidy Calimer and Sarb Devi, both Absegami High School graduates, earned all-conference accolades in both singles and doubles.
Elena Nunez received a nod in doubles along with her partner, Calimer. Audrey van Schalkwyk earned a spot in doubles with her partner, Devi.
The four led the Ospreys to a 5-1 regular-season record and second place in the NJAC behind perennial conference power The College of New Jersey. Stockton is the No. 2 seed for the inaugural NJAC Tournament and will host a semifinal match Wednesday.
Calimer took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to student-athletes due to COVID and joined the Stockton team this year after playing four seasons at NCAA Division-II Bloomsburg University. The senior assumed the No. 1 singles role and paired with Nunez at No. 1 doubles. Calimer went 4-2 in singles play. She and Nunez posted a 4-1 mark in doubles matches.
Calimer was a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference all-conference selection in doubles for the 2017-18 season.
Devi is in the midst of a dominant freshman season at No. 2 singles, going 5-1. She and van Schalkwyk are 3-1 at No. 2 doubles, with all three wins coming on 8-0 shutouts.
