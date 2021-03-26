Absegami grad Daniel Do named Arthur Ashe Jr. Athlete of the Year semifinalist

Stockton University senior Daniel Do was named one of the four national semifinalists for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Athlete of the Year.
Do runs for the Ospreys men’s cross country and track and field teams.
The Absegami High School graduate was also selected as the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars national sport winner for men’s cross country and track and field.
He is the second Stockton student-athlete to be named a national sport winner. Meg Murzello, a senior on the softball team, won the award in 2019.
Do is the only NCAA Division III athletes among the four semifinalists.
D’Eriq King (University of Miami, football), Paolo Marciano (Adelphi University, soccer) and Jeronimo Valdepena (California State University- San Bernardino, soccer) are the other semifinalists.
The Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar awards recognize outstanding minority men and women who have distinguished themselves academically and in athletics.
Candidates must also have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50, be a sophomore, junior or senior and be active on their campuses or in their communities.
Diverse: Issues in Higher Education issues the award and will announce its Male and Female Athletes of the Year next month.
Do is a four-year letter winner in cross country, earning New Jersey Athletic Conference first-teams honors three times, including this season after a second-place finish at the NJAC Championships on March 20.
Do has competed in 22 career races for the Stockton indoor and outdoor track and field teams, holding the school records in the indoor 3000-meter run (8 minutes, 41.99 seconds) and outdoor in 5000 run (15:02.71). He will add to those numbers this spring.
Do has a perfect 4.0 grade point average with a major in biochemistry/ molecular biology. He earned his certification from the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. According to a release from the university, Do is expected to pursue a doctorate in food science at Ohio State University after graduating from Stockton.
Last year, Do was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America All-America Academic third team and America Academic All-District 2 Team.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.