Absegami grad Arielle Schafer on winning varsity four for Alabama

Arielle Schafer rowed on the University of Alabama first varsity four that picked up a win Sunday at the Lake Las Vegas Pac-12 Women’s Invitational.
Schafer, a fifth-year senior and 2016 Absegami High School graduate, and her boat finished the course in 7 minutes, 14.94 seconds. They finished almost eight seconds ahead of No. 5 California and Southern California. The Crimson Tide are ranked eighth.
Schafer is competing this season, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted athletes for losing their seasons in 2020. She is currently a grad student at Alabama.
Women’s lacrosse
Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) scored three goals and added five assists in Washington College’s 18-3 win over Ursinus.
The freshman attack has seven goals and six assists in five games this season.
Women’s track and field
Isabella Leak (EHT) was fourth in the 3,000-meter run (10:54.37) in Monmouth’s 100.5-77.5 win over Rider. For the Broncs, Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) won the 800 run (2:10.83).
McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) was third in the long jump (5.20 meters) for NJIT at the Saint Peter’s Peacock Invitational. She was fourth in the long jump (5.06m) at the Metropolitan Outdoor Championships.
Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (EHT) ran on Rutgers’ winning 4x400 relay (3:5876) at a Big Ten tri-meet with Penn State and Maryland. Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) won the javelin (44.63m). Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was second in the triple jump (12.49m).
Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) won the discus (42.31m) and the hammer throw (47.38m) for Sacred Heart at the Mount St. Mary’s Invitational.
Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) won the javelin (34.52m) for Georgian Court at the GCU Lions Invite. She was also second in the discus (35.64m) and second in the hammer throw (42.04).
Karagan Bulger (Southern) ran on Coast Guard’s winning 4x400 relay (4:19.80) at a tri-meet with Eastern Connecticut and New Haven.
Amanthy Sosa Cacere (Absegami) was fourth in the 400 meters (1:01.20) for Rowan at the Bill Butler Invitational at West Chester University. Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was fourth in the long jump (4.82m).
Men’s track and field
Twins Alex and Robert Dessoye (EHT) ran on Bucknell’s winning 4x400 relay (3:17.28) in a tri-meet with Army and Lehigh. Alex was on the winning 4x400 relay (42.05) and won the 400 (49.83).
Michael Cephas (Vineland) was third in the 100 (11.22) and fourth in the 200 (22.71) for Rider in a 106-94 loss to Monmouth. Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) was fourth in the 1,500 run (3:58.25), and Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was sixth (3:58.99).
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) ran on Penn State’s wining 4x100 relay (41.83) at a Big Ten tri-meet with Rutgers and Maryland. For Rutgers, Eric Barnes (EHT) was second in the 800 (1:55.06).
Dylan Breen (Lacey) set a Georgian Court record in the long jump (7.04m) at the GCU Lions Invite. Terrell Moore (Holy Spirit) was fourth in the 400 (52.45) and sixth in the 200 (23.84). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was third in the shot put (12.98m) and fourth in the discus (36.97m)
Liam Andersen (Southern Regional) was second in the shot put (12.51m) and second in the discus (40.61m) for New Haven in a tri-meet with Coast Guard and Eastern Connecticut.
Hunter Barbieri (EHT) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x400 relay (3:15.86) at the Bill Butler Invitational. Justin Bishop (Mainland) won the 400 (48.63). John Nguyen (Absegami) was second in the 110 hurdles (15.9). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) won the 800 (1:57.31). Rob Gardner (Hammonton) was third in the pole vault (4.40m). Nick Simila (St. Augustine) was third in the 1,500 (4:04.93).
Field hockey
Rialee Allen (Ocean City) scored in La Salle’s 6-1 loss to Saint Joseph’s. For SJU, back Nicholl Fenton (Ocean City) was a key part of its defense.
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made six saves in Lehigh’s 2-0 loss to American.
Alexis Paone (Ocean City) helped Liberty earn its sixth shutout of the season and improve to 13-2 with a 9-0 win over Davidson.
Men’s soccer
Colin Beasley (ACIT) made his shootout attempt, but Rutgers lost in penalty kicks 5-4 to Maryland in a Big Ten Conference Tournament game that was tied 1-1.
Chad Catalana (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Immaculata’s 3-3 tie with Wesley.
Matt Stellitano (Mainland Regional) made two saves and allowed a goal in 48 minutes for Stevenson in a 1-0 loss to Washington College.
Women’s soccer
Brittany Purdy (Absegami) assisted on the lone goal in the 17th minute of Cabrini’s 1-0 win over Wesley.
Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional) scored the lone goal in the 26th minute of Montclair State’s 1-0 win over Stockton in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal.
Chloe Beasley (ACIT) made five saves in Rutgers-Camden’s 3-0 win over Ramapo in the NJAC Tournament semifinal. Rutgers-Camden lost to Montclair State in the NJAC final Wednesday.
Men’s volleyball
Brennan Davis (Southern Regional) had 44 assists and 11 digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 win over North Greenville.
Women’s volleyball
Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had eight assists and 11 digs in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Saint Rose.
