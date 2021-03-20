A Stockton heartbreaker: Ospreys lose NJAC basketball final on 3-pointer at buzzer

The Stockton University men's basketball team let a 21-point second-half lead melt away and lost 79-77 to New Jersey City University on Friday night in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament championship game in Jersey City.
New Jersey City won it on Kayton Darley's buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left side.
Stockton, the fifth seed, finished the season 5-4. Last week, the Ospreys beat previously undefeated and defending tournament champion The College of New Jersey in a semifinal. The second-seeded Gothic Knights improved to 7-1. There will be no NCAA Division III Tournament this season due to the pandemic.
The Ospreys twice led by 21 points, the last time when they went up 61-40 on a layup by Tariq Baker with 14 minutes, 36 seconds left to play. Stockton led 45-31 at halftime, having shot 15 for 31 from the field in the first half, including 8 for 16 in 3-pointers. But in the second half, those numbers were 10 for 27 in field goal attempts and 2 for 10 from behind the arc.
It was the second year in a row the Ospreys lost in the NJAC championship game. Last year, they lost 75-60 to The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.
On Friday, Baker led Stockton with 20 points and had five rebounds, and DJ Campbell (Vineland) scored 19 points and had seven rebounds and two blocks. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) contributed 14 points and five rebounds to go with a career-high seven assists. Kadian Dawkins had 14 points, four assists and two steals. Alan Glover added six points and seven rebounds. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) had a team-high eight rebounds.
Stockton was seeking its 10th NJAC championship and its first since 2016. All nine of the Ospreys' championships were won on their home court.
For New Jersey City, Darley and Derryen Whyte each scored 17 points. Denzel Banks had 12 points, a game-high nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Michael Clement scored 10 points, and Hakeem Wilson added eight points, four steals and two blocks.
The Gothic Knights made 11 of 13 free throws in the second half, including 6 for 6 in the final two minutes.
It looked good for Stockton when Baker's 3-pointer with three minutes left put the Ospreys ahead 75-66. But Wilson hit a basket for New Jersey City at the 2:15 mark, and Whyte's two foul shots with 1:58 remaining made it 75-70. Wilson sank two free throws with 1:08 left to cut it to 75-72. Campbell and Whyte exchanged field goals to make it 77-74. Wilson made two more foul shots with 16.9 seconds remaining to cut Stockton's lead to 77-76.
Stockton split two games with the Gothic Knights in the regular season. Stockton won 85-73 on Feb. 12 in Galloway Township and lost to NJC 67-65 on Feb. 13 on a buzzer-beater by Banks.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
