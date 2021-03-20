A Stockton heartbreaker: Ospreys lose NJAC basketball final on 3-pointer at buzzer

The Stockton University men's basketball team let a 21-point second-half lead melt away and lost 79-77 to New Jersey City University on Friday night in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament championship game in Jersey City.

New Jersey City won it on Kayton Darley's buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left side.

Stockton, the fifth seed, finished the season 5-4. Last week, the Ospreys beat previously undefeated and defending tournament champion The College of New Jersey in a semifinal. The second-seeded Gothic Knights improved to 7-1. There will be no NCAA Division III Tournament this season due to the pandemic.

The Ospreys twice led by 21 points, the last time when they went up 61-40 on a layup by Tariq Baker with 14 minutes, 36 seconds left to play. Stockton led 45-31 at halftime, having shot 15 for 31 from the field in the first half, including 8 for 16 in 3-pointers. But in the second half, those numbers were 10 for 27 in field goal attempts and 2 for 10 from behind the arc.

It was the second year in a row the Ospreys lost in the NJAC championship game. Last year, they lost 75-60 to The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.