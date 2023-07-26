Six members of the Stockton University women’s rowing team earned Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar Athlete status, the university announced Wednesday.

Senior Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek High School) and juniors Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional), Amber Hartzell, Emily Latshaw, Kelley Mason and Madelynn Schina qualified for the honor. They were among 1,000-plus athletes from 111 programs in all three NCAA divisions to receive the honor.

To qualify, rowers must have been in at least their second year of eligibility, had posted a cumulative 3.50 GPA or higher and rowed in an NCAA-eligible boat for a minimum 75% of the team’s spring races or rowed in the NCAA Championship or a conference championship regatta.

Hartzell, Latshaw, Schina and DelRoss were four of the rowers on the Ospreys’ varsity eight that went undefeated in the spring and earned gold medals at the Dad Vail, MARC Championships and Knecht Cup.

Mason (coxswain) and Barikian were on Stockton’s second varsity eight.