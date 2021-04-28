4 Stockton women's lacrosse players earn NJAC honors

Four Stockton University women’s lacrosse players earned New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Wednesday.

Juniors Casey Schultz and Michelle Pascrell were named to the NJAC first team. Junior Jennifer Toal and senior Stevie Ader were named all-conference honorable mentions. The Ospreys play Montclair State in the NJAC semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Shultz has 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points, leading the team in assists and points. She is fourth in the NJAC in assists (1.43 per game) and seventh in points (3.29 per game).

Shultz is only the second player in program history to eclipse 100 career points.

Pascrell has scored a team-high 18 goals with six assists for 24 points. She also has grabbed a team-high 35 draw controls, has 18 ground balls (second on team) and caused 11 turnovers, tying for most on the team.

Toal has scored 17 goals with four assists for 21 points. She also has 11 caused turnovers and 10 ground balls. Ader has a 432 save percentage, which ranks third in the conference., and a 10.56 goals-against average, which is fourth in the NJAC. She made 38 saves this season.

Ospreys lose in NJAC tournament