4 Stockton athletes, including 2 Absegami alumni, earn conference recognition

Four Stockton University athletes, including two Absegami High School graduates, received conference recognition Monday for their performances in women’s tennis and men’s lacrosse last week.
The conference awards were for the first for Joey Tiernan, Tyler Horvath, Cassidy Calimer and Sarb Devi.
Tiernan was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse. Tyler Horvath was chosen the Defensive Player of the Week.
In women’s tennis, Calimer (Absegami) was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week. Devi, also an Absegami graduate, was named the Rookie of the Week
Tiernan, a senior midfeilder, scored three goals and six assists, both game-high totals, to help the Ospreys defeat Centenary 32-4 in their home opener at G. Larry James Stadium on Saturday. Horvath, a freshman faceoff specialist, won all 13 of his faceoffs, got a game-high nine ground balls and got his first career point on an assist.
Calimer, a senior Bloomsburg University transfer, won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles then teamed with Elena Nunez for an 8-0 victory at No. 1 doubles as Stockton opened its season by shutting out Kean University 9-0. Devi, a freshman, began her collegiate career with victories at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles, winning 6-0, 6-0 and 8-0, respectively. Her partner was Audrey van Schalkwyk.
Next up for the tennis team is a Wednesday match at The College of New Jersey, which has not lost in the NJAC since its inception in 1982. The Ospreys’ men’s lacrosse team will play at Kean on Wednesday night.
GALLERY: Stockton rowing program fundraiser
031421_nws_rowathon
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
031421_nws_rowathon
Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189
Twitter @ACPressCharles
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.