4 Stockton athletes, including 2 Absegami alumni, earn conference recognition

Four Stockton University athletes, including two Absegami High School graduates, received conference recognition Monday for their performances in women’s tennis and men’s lacrosse last week.

The conference awards were for the first for Joey Tiernan, Tyler Horvath, Cassidy Calimer and Sarb Devi.

Tiernan was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse. Tyler Horvath was chosen the Defensive Player of the Week.

In women’s tennis, Calimer (Absegami) was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week. Devi, also an Absegami graduate, was named the Rookie of the Week

Tiernan, a senior midfeilder, scored three goals and six assists, both game-high totals, to help the Ospreys defeat Centenary 32-4 in their home opener at G. Larry James Stadium on Saturday. Horvath, a freshman faceoff specialist, won all 13 of his faceoffs, got a game-high nine ground balls and got his first career point on an assist.