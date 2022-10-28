 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-3 Rutgers to face Minnesota team that has lost three in a row

Minnesota returns home on a three-game losing streak to face Rutgers in a Big Ten Conference game Saturday.

Both teams are 4-3 (1-3).

The Scarlet Knights have a winning record after seven games for the first time since they entered the conference in 2014. Rutgers ranks sixth in the FBS and third in the Big Ten in rushing defense with an average of 87.4 yards allowed per game. Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim has a personal streak of 15 straight games with 100-plus rushing yards.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Rutgers earned a bounce-back victory over Indiana last week that followed an offensive coordinator change by coach Greg Schiano. With No. 4 Michigan and No. 13 Penn State looming in November, this is a critical matchup for the Scarlet Knights.

The same goes for the Gophers, who have not won in October after a dominant 4-0 start raised hope of a Big Ten West Division title.

Minnesota, which turned to redshirt freshman QB Athan Kaliakmanis last week in the loss at Penn State with sixth-year starter Tanner Morgan sidelined by a concussion, needs to jump-start the offense. The Gophers averaged 13.7 points over the previous three games, completing only 33 of 73 passes with seven interceptions and one TD.

KEY MATCHUP

Rutgers DL vs. Minnesota OL. The Scarlet Knights' run defense has been among the nation's best. The Gophers have not enjoyed the same dominance at the line they've been used to this month, though Ibrahim has continued to be a force.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rutgers: RB Samuel Brown V. The true freshman rushed for 101 yards and a TD last week against Indiana in his first career start. Brown's 28 carries were the most in a game for the Scarlet Knights since they entered the Big Ten in 2014.

Minnesota: K Matthew Trickett. The fifth-year specialist, in his second season with the Gophers, is tied for first in the conference with an 85.7% field goal rate. He's 7 for 8 — and 29 for 29 on extra points.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the second trip to Minnesota for Rutgers in nine seasons of Big Ten play; the first was in 2016. ... Rutgers is 8-5 in road games over the last three seasons, tied with Iowa and Michigan for the most such wins in the conference over that span. ... The Scarlet Knights lead the Big Ten with four blocked kicks, the third-most in the FBS. ... Minnesota has its first home game in 28 days, the longest such stretch since 2013. ... Despite giving up 45 points at Penn State last week, the Gophers are ninth in the FBS in scoring defense (16.4 points allowed per game) and 12th in total defense (294.4 yards allowed per game). That ranks fifth and sixth in the Big Ten, respectively.

Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) at Minnesota (4-3, 1-3)

When: 2:30 p.m. today

Where: Minneapolis

TV: Big Ten Network

The line: Minnesota by 13 1/2

Over/under: 40 1/2

The series: Minnesota leads 2-0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
