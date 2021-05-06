 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Stockton softball players grab NJAC postseason awards
0 comments

3 Stockton softball players grab NJAC postseason awards

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Three Stockton University softball players earned New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Thursday for the 2021 season.

Meg Murzello was named to the NJAC first team, and Lilly James and Angie Dunphy were each selected to the second team.

Murzello, a senior left fielder, is hitting .359 and leads the Ospreys with 28 hits, 23 runs and 18 stolen bases this season. Against NJAC opponents, she led the conference in stolen bases (18) and was seconds in runs scored (21).

James has a .306 batting average with 22 hits and a team-leading 20 RBIs. The junior also hit three homers. James, a shortstop, made just one error and has a .991 fielding percentage.

Dunphy has a team-leading .368 batting average and 23 hits. The senior also has nine runs and four doubles.

Stockton (8-16) will play third-seeded Montclair State in a best-of-three NJAC Tournament quarterfinal matchup. Game 1 is 2 p.m. Friday, and Game 2 will follow at 5. If necessary, Game 3 will be 2 p.m. Saturday.

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News