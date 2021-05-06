3 Stockton softball players grab NJAC postseason awards

Three Stockton University softball players earned New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Thursday for the 2021 season.
Meg Murzello was named to the NJAC first team, and Lilly James and Angie Dunphy were each selected to the second team.
Murzello, a senior left fielder, is hitting .359 and leads the Ospreys with 28 hits, 23 runs and 18 stolen bases this season. Against NJAC opponents, she led the conference in stolen bases (18) and was seconds in runs scored (21).
James has a .306 batting average with 22 hits and a team-leading 20 RBIs. The junior also hit three homers. James, a shortstop, made just one error and has a .991 fielding percentage.
Dunphy has a team-leading .368 batting average and 23 hits. The senior also has nine runs and four doubles.
Stockton (8-16) will play third-seeded Montclair State in a best-of-three NJAC Tournament quarterfinal matchup. Game 1 is 2 p.m. Friday, and Game 2 will follow at 5. If necessary, Game 3 will be 2 p.m. Saturday.
