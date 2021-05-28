 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Stockton lacrosse players earn national recognition
0 comments

3 Stockton lacrosse players earn national recognition

{{featured_button_text}}

Stockton University men’s lacrosse players Luc Swedlund, Joey Tiernan and Eric Ellis received national honors Friday.

They received U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association/Dynamic Division III All-America honorable mentions.

Swedlund, an attack, received an All-America honorable mention for the second time (2019, 2021). Ellis, a midfielder, and Tiernan, an attack, each were recognized for the first time. This spring, the three seniors led the Ospreys to a 7-2 record, first place in the Colonial States Athletic Conference regular season and a runner-up finish in the CSAC Tournament.

Swedlund led the CSAC in points (5.44 per game) and finished second in the conference in goals (3.78 per game) and eighth in assists (1.67 per game). He topped Stockton in goals (34) and points (49) and tied for second on the team in assists (15).

Swedlund broke the 23-year-old school record of 191 career goals set by Kevin Logue, finishing with 193. Swedlund also became the sixth Osprey to reach 200 career points. He was an All-CSAC second-team selection.

Tiernan was chosen the CSAC Player of the Year and made the All-CSAC first team after finishing second in the league in assists (2.33 per game), third in goals (2.67 per game) and third in points (5.00 per game). He led Stockton in assists (21) and finished second on the team in goals (24) and points (45). Tiernan became the 12th Osprey to score 100 goals.

Ellis scored 15 goals and had six assists. He scored at least once in each contest, highlighted by a pair of three-goal outings and one four-point performance. Ellis was an All-CSAC first-team selection.

+2 
Eric Ellis

Ellis

Eric Ellis

2021 Stockton U. men's lacrosse team
+2 
Luc Swedlund

Swedlund

Luc Swedlund

2021 Stockton U. men's lacrosse team
+2 
Joey Tiernan

Tiernan

Joey Tiernan

2021 Stockton U. men’s lacrosse team

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News