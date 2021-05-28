3 Stockton lacrosse players earn national recognition

Stockton University men’s lacrosse players Luc Swedlund, Joey Tiernan and Eric Ellis received national honors Friday.
They received U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association/Dynamic Division III All-America honorable mentions.
Swedlund, an attack, received an All-America honorable mention for the second time (2019, 2021). Ellis, a midfielder, and Tiernan, an attack, each were recognized for the first time. This spring, the three seniors led the Ospreys to a 7-2 record, first place in the Colonial States Athletic Conference regular season and a runner-up finish in the CSAC Tournament.
Swedlund led the CSAC in points (5.44 per game) and finished second in the conference in goals (3.78 per game) and eighth in assists (1.67 per game). He topped Stockton in goals (34) and points (49) and tied for second on the team in assists (15).
Swedlund broke the 23-year-old school record of 191 career goals set by Kevin Logue, finishing with 193. Swedlund also became the sixth Osprey to reach 200 career points. He was an All-CSAC second-team selection.
Tiernan was chosen the CSAC Player of the Year and made the All-CSAC first team after finishing second in the league in assists (2.33 per game), third in goals (2.67 per game) and third in points (5.00 per game). He led Stockton in assists (21) and finished second on the team in goals (24) and points (45). Tiernan became the 12th Osprey to score 100 goals.
Ellis scored 15 goals and had six assists. He scored at least once in each contest, highlighted by a pair of three-goal outings and one four-point performance. Ellis was an All-CSAC first-team selection.
