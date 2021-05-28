3 Stockton lacrosse players earn national recognition

Stockton University men’s lacrosse players Luc Swedlund, Joey Tiernan and Eric Ellis received national honors Friday.

They received U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association/Dynamic Division III All-America honorable mentions.

Swedlund, an attack, received an All-America honorable mention for the second time (2019, 2021). Ellis, a midfielder, and Tiernan, an attack, each were recognized for the first time. This spring, the three seniors led the Ospreys to a 7-2 record, first place in the Colonial States Athletic Conference regular season and a runner-up finish in the CSAC Tournament.

Swedlund led the CSAC in points (5.44 per game) and finished second in the conference in goals (3.78 per game) and eighth in assists (1.67 per game). He topped Stockton in goals (34) and points (49) and tied for second on the team in assists (15).

Swedlund broke the 23-year-old school record of 191 career goals set by Kevin Logue, finishing with 193. Swedlund also became the sixth Osprey to reach 200 career points. He was an All-CSAC second-team selection.