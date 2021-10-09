3 Stockton boats named in honor of rowing program supporters

Three boats were dedicated in honor of local rowing supporters at the Stockton University AC Stakes Race at the Atlantic City Boathouse on Sunday.

The “Coach Bob Garbutt,” the “Rows Ann Cahill,” and the “Sue Peterson Family” boats were purchased for the university rowing program with funds raised from the Rowing and Growing event at Stockton and a grant from the South Jersey Charitable Foundation.

Garbutt, a former Atlantic City High School rowing coach, was honored at the first Rowing and Growing fundraiser in 2020. During a 40-year coaching career, Garbutt took the Atlantic City High School crew teams to 13 national championships, won the Stotesbury Cup eight times and finished second at the Henley Regatta in England in 1994. He and his wife, Judy, a teacher, were also mentors to hundreds of students.

Peterson and her family have been active in rowing for decades. She is president of the Southern New Jersey Scholastic Rowing Association, which coordinates county high school championship regattas. She is also active with the Atlantic County Rowing Association.

The “Rows Ann Cahill” boat is named for Rose Ann Cahill, a longtime rower and rowing supporter with the Viking Rowing Club in Ventnor.