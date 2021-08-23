2021 fall season opens with women's soccer: College notebook

The 2021 fall college season had a soft opening over the weekend as several NCAA Division I women's soccer teams played.
Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) assisted on both goals of Binghamton's 2-0 win over Fordham.
Shannon Lytle (Southern Regional) assisted on the game-winning goal in the 81st minute of Davidson's 2-1 victory over Georgia Southern.
Field hockey and men's soccer are set to open up this weekend. Some football teams will play this weekend, but most will start their seasons the following week. Cross country and other sports also will start in September.
If you would like to make a submission for the weekly college notebook, email jrusso@pressofac.com.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
