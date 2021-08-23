 Skip to main content
2021 fall season opens with women's soccer: College notebook
2021 fall season opens with women's soccer: College notebook

The 2021 fall college season had a soft opening over the weekend as several NCAA Division I women's soccer teams played.

Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) assisted on both goals of Binghamton's 2-0 win over Fordham.

Shannon Lytle (Southern Regional) assisted on the game-winning goal in the 81st minute of Davidson's 2-1 victory over Georgia Southern.

Field hockey and men's soccer are set to open up this weekend. Some football teams will play this weekend, but most will start their seasons the following week. Cross country and other sports also will start in September.

If you would like to make a submission for the weekly college notebook, email jrusso@pressofac.com.

— John Russo

