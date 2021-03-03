2019 Prep grad Sincere Rhea makes Penn State history with Big Ten indoor title in 60-meter hurdles

The Big Ten Conference Championships for the men’s and women’s indoor track and field seasons were held over the weekend in Geneva, Ohio.
Penn State University sophomore Sincere Rhea, a 2019 St. Augustine Prep graduate, won the men’s 60-meter hurdles event by one-hundredth of a second, finishing in 7.80 seconds. He became the first Nittany Lion to win a conference title in that event.
With the win, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. Rhea will find out Wednesday if he qualified for the NCAA Championships to be held March 12-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Rhea was The Press Indoor and Outdoor Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a St. Augustine senior. One of the nation’s top scholastic hurdlers, he won the 55 hurdles at the indoor Meet of Champions and the 400 dash at the outdoor Meet of Champions.
In the Big Ten women’s meet in Geneva, Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) placed fourth in the triple jump (12.48 meters) for Rutgers. She was also 15th in the 60 hurdles (8.79).
Men’s basketball
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Bowling Green State’s 82-69 win over Eastern Michigan. He had 13 points and four rebounds in an 83-71 win over Akron. The Falcons improved to 14-9.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had four points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 56-53 win over Davidson. He had eight points and eight rebounds in an 88-41 win over George Washington. The Bonnies improved to 13-3.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had 12 points and eight rebounds in Saint Francis’ 72-65 overtime loss to Mount St. Mary’s in the season finale.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had nine points and five rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech. He had nine points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in an 84-46 win over Wake Forest. The Hokies (15-5) are ranked 16th in The Associated Press’ Top 25.
In Widener’s 66-65 loss to Lebanon Valley, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Luke Mazur (Mainland Regional) added three points and four rebounds. In a 92-90 loss to Lebanon Valley, Holden had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Mazur added three points and four rebounds.
Women’s basketball
In Bloomfield’s 84-56 win over Felicia, Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had eight points and three steals, and Tanazha Ford (Millville) added a rebound and an assist. In a 59-40 win over Caldwell, Sykes scored six.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 17 points, 14 rebounds and two assists in Albright’s 82-69 win over Delaware Valley. She had nine points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in a 68-50 win over Delaware Valley.
For Delaware Valley in the first game against Albright, Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. In the second game, Moretti had 11 points, six assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals in U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 70-63 win over Mitchell.
Marykate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) grabbed two rebounds in Eastern’s 49-45 loss to Steven son. She had four points and two rebounds in a 68-63 loss to Stevenson.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 24 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in Kean’s 87-48 win over Rutgers-Newark. She had 24 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 91-69 win over Rutgers-Newark. She also scored her 1,000th career point in the game.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine) had three assists and a ground ball in Delaware’s 16-13 win over Saint Joseph’s. He had a goal and five assists in a 14-11 win over Bellarmine.
In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 24-10 loss to Lehigh, Logan Hone (St. Augustine) had a goal and an assist. Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had two ground balls, and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) won 6 of 10 faceoffs.
Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had an assist in Wagner’s 19-8 loss to Long Island.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had two goals, four ground balls and a caused turnover in Coker’s 17-5 win over Chowan.
In Georgian Court’s 12-8 win over Lake Erie, Randy Collins (Absegami) had two ground balls. Luke Belluci (Holy Spirit) had a ground ball and a caused turnover. Billy Germana (EHT) won 9 of 20 faceoffs and had two ground balls.
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) scooped two ground balls in Coastal Carolina’s 15-7 win over Kennesaw State.
In La Salle’s 7-4 win over Delaware, Allison Hunter (Middle Township) had an assist, two ground balls, two caused turnovers and three draw controls. Bridget Ruskey (Middle) had two goals, an assist and three draw controls.
Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had three draw controls in Mount St. Mary’s 19-9 win over American.
