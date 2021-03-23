2019 Ocean City grad Maddie Kahn gets shutouts in first 2 games of Lehigh field hockey season

Maddie Kahn has yet to allow a goal for the Lehigh University field hockey team this season.
Kahn, a 2019 Ocean City High School graduate, made nine saves in the Hawks’ 4-0 win over Bucknell on Sunday. She played in 58 minutes, 23 seconds of the 60-minute game for her second shutout of the season.
In two games for the undefeated Hawks, the sophomore has made 11 stops in 118:23 of time.
The Ocean City resident was a two-time Press All-Star in high school. She had 16 shutouts as a senior and 10 as a junior. She was a second-team Press All-Star as a sophomore when she helped the Red Raiders win the state Group III championship.
Starting back Alexis Paone (Ocean City) and fifth-ranked Liberty knocked off No. 12 Duke 3-2 in overtime Sunday. The Flames improved to 9-1.
Jorja Hirschmann (Millville) had an assist in Kean’s 4-2 win over Montclair State. She scored twice in a 4-0 win over Montclair State.
Men’s soccer
Jack Sarkos (Mainland Regional) scored in Lehigh’s 4-1 win over Bucknell.
Matt Stellitano (Mainland) made four saves in 45 minutes of play for Stevenson in a 2-0 win over Marymount.
Women’s soccer
Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) assisted on the winning goal in the 106th minute for Drexel in a 1-0 victory against Towson.
Gabriela Johnson (Oakcrest) scored in Temple’s 2-1 loss to Memphis.
Maddie Musico (Barnegat) scored in Montclair State’s 5-0 win over Kean.
Hailey Gould (ACIT) had an assist in Rutgers-Camden’s 2-0 win over New Jersey City. In a 1-0 win over Stockton, Chloe Beasley (ACIT) made one save in 45 minutes in goal.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won at second singles 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 in Rutgers’ 5-2 loss to Penn State.
Football
DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) returned an interception 65 yards, had a pass breakup and two tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, in Sacred Heart’s 26-9 win over Merrimack. His twin, A’laam Horne (St. Joseph), made four stops. DB Samere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) had three tackles. LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made two stops. OL J.D. DiRenzo started at tackle for an offense that gained 421yards, including 199 on the ground.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed for 57 yards on 16 carries and had a 6-yard reception in San Diego’s 27-13 win over Butler.
QB Ryan Yost (Holy Spirit) completed 3 of 5 passes for 24 yards in Wagner’s 27-7 loss to Bryant. DB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) had a tackle.
DL Austin Smith (Egg Harbor Township) had seven tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble in Montclair State’s 20-13 loss to Wesley. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) had five tackles and recovered a fumble. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) had three tackles, including a sack.
For Wesley, Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) had four tackles, including one for a loss.
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) rolled a team-high 225 in Youngstown State’s 2-0 loss to Arkansas State in the Southland Bowling League Championship in Harahn, Louisiana, on Saturday.
Baseball
Dominic Buonadonna (Millville) pitched a shutout inning in relief for Binghamton in a 5-2 loss to Hartford in its season opener.
Jack Halbruner (St. Augustine) pitched a shutout inning in relief for Bryant in an 18-1 win over Merrimack.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) pitched a scoreless eighth inning in East Tennessee State’s 4-0 win over Virginia Military Institute.
Josh Arnold (Ocean City) pitched a shutout inning in relief in Fairfield’s 13-4 win over Canisius. He pitched another shutout inning in an 8-0 win over Canisius.
Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) singled and scored in Iona’s 4-3 loss to Siena.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) started and got no decision in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 5-4 loss to Albany. He allowed two runs and struck out two in seven innings.
In Old Dominion’s 12-5 loss to Virginia Commonwealth, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) had a hit and a run, and Robbie Petracci (EHT) hit an RBI sacrifice fly. In a 4-3 win over Richmond, Levari singled and scored.
Jordan Sweeney (EHT) hit a solo homer in Rutgers’ 6-5 win over Ohio State.
Devin Sharkey (Mainland) allowed a hit and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning in relief for Stony Brook in an 8-3 loss to Villanova.
Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vinlenad) pitched a scoreless eighth, striking out one, to get the decision for St. John’s in a 4-1 victory over Fordham. He struck out two and allowed a hit to earn the save in a 4-3 win over Fordham.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) got two hits and three RBIs in Bloomsburg’s 8-0 win over Kutztown. He had a double and two runs in a 13-6 loss to Kutztown. He went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs in a 7-5 win over Kutztown.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) singled twice in Felician’s 5-1 loss to East Stroudsburg.
Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) doubled in Frostburg State’s 5-3 win over Davis & Elkins.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) scored the game-tying run in the seventh inning of Alvernia’s 4-3 win over Messiah. He had an RBI single in a 5-2 loss to Messiah. He doubled and scored in a 6-4 win over Messiah. He scored three runs in a 10-10 tie with Messiah that was suspended due to darkness.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) singled, scored and drove in a run in Rowan’s 6-1 win over Cabrini. He scored in a 4-3 loss to Salisbury. In a 6-2 win over Salisbury, McIsaac singled, doubled, scored twice and stole a base, and Donald Zellman (Lacey Township) pitched 42/3 innings, allowing a run and striking out four in a no-decision.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) doubled in Widener’s 18-2 loss to York. He went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI in a 5-3 win over York.
JT Hibschman (Millville) allowed a run in six innings, striking out three and getting the no decision, in Wilkes’ 2-1 loss to Misericordia.
Matt Lawler (Mainland) pitched 52/3 shutout innings in relief to earn the victory, allowing two hits and striking out six, in William Paterson’s11-3 win over Rutgers-Camden.
Brandon Haggerty (Lacey Township) improved to 3-0, allowing three runs in 61/3 innings and striking out six, in York’s 12-3 win over Widener.
Nick Milhan (EHT) had two hits and an RBI in South Carolina Beaufort’s 14-3 loss to Keiser.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
