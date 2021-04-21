2019 Millville grad Megan Sooy batting .508 with 5 HRs for Arcadia softball team: Notebook

Arcadia University’s Megan Sooy has made herself a pretty difficult out this season for the softball team.
Sooy, a sophomore infielder and a 2019 Millville High School graduate, is batting .508 (32 for 63) in 22 games for the Knights. She’s tied for the team lead with five homers to go with 17 runs, 23 RBIs and two doubles. The Knights are 15-7.
Sooy is third in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom in batting average, first in slugging percentage (.778), fifth in on-base percentage (.556), fourth in hits, third in RBIs and tied for the lead in homers.
Sooy went 2 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs, including a three-run homer, in Arcadia’s 15-0 win over Delaware Valley. She singled and scored three runs in an 11-1 win over Delaware Valley. She singled, scored and drove in two runs in a 12-0 win over Delaware Valley. She went 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs in an 8-2 win over Delaware Valley.
Sooy hit an RBI singled in a 3-2 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology. She singled, hit a three-run homer and drove in one on a groundout in a 9-4 win over Stevens Tech. She singled twice and scored in a 6-4 loss to Stevens Tech.
Sooy was a second-team Press All-Star as a senior at Millville, which went 19-3 that season.
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) singled twice and scored twice in Alabama at Birmingham’s 10-6 win over Louisiana Tech. She hit a two-run single in a 5-1 win over Louisiana Tech.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed a run in 42/3 innings in relief, striking out five, in Binghamton’s 6-0 loss to Maine.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) doubled and scored in Central Connecticut State’s 4-3 win over Sacred Heart. She doubled and scored in another 4-3 win over Sacred Heart. She singled twice in a 1-0 win over Sacred Heart. She went 2 for 2 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs in a 15-1 win over Sacred Heart.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) singled twice and scored in Sacred Heart’s 4-3 loss to CCSU. She hit a solo homer in a 15-1 loss to CCSU. She singled, scored and drove in a run in a 5-4 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson. She singled and scored the go-ahead run in a 2-1 win over FDU.
Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs in Lehigh’s 6-5 loss to Colgate. She hit two singles and scored twice in a 13-5 win over Colgate.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) improved to 4-3, allowing two runs and striking out five, in Manhattan’s 5-4 win over Niagara.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) allowed three runs and struck out four in 41/3 innings for the no-decision in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 6-5 win over Morgan State.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) hit an RBI single in Bloomfield’s 4-3 loss to Nyack.
Victoria Szrom (Egg Harbor Township) hit a solo home run in Florida Tech’s 2-1 win over Saint Leo. She singled and drove in two runs in a 12-5 loss to Saint Leo.
Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) doubled and scored in Jefferson’s 13-2 win over Nyack.
Gabriella D’Ottavio (Buena Regional) went 2 for 4 with a solo homer, two runs and two RBIs in Millersville’s 13-6 win over West Chester. She singled and scored in a 14-9 win over West Chester. She hit a solo homer in a 6-4 loss to West Chester.
Emily Biddle (EHT) drove in a run off a hit-by-pitch and scored in North Carolina Pembroke’s 10-1 win over Flagler. She hit a bases-loaded triple in a 9-4 win over Francis Marion. She singled, scored and drove in a run in a 6-4 win over Francis Marion.
Emily O’Brien (Cumberland Regional) hit a two-run triple, scored and singled in Nyack’s 4-3 win over Bloomfield. She doubled and scored in a 13-2 loss to Jefferson. She drove in two runs in an 11-7 win over University of the Sciences. She singled twice in a 17-9 loss to USciences.
Megan Master (Atlantic City) pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing four runs, two earned, and striking out five, in USciences’ 10-4 win over Holy Family. She improved to 3-1. In a 17-9 win over Nyack, Abbigail Markee (Cedar Creek) went 4 for 6 with a triple, three runs and an RBI.
Angel Cintron (Buena) doubled and scored in Cabrini’s 3-1 loss to Wesley. She doubled, tripled, scored once and drove in three runs in a 15-7 loss to Wesley. She doubled in a 4-0 loss to Wesley.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern Regional) improved to 2-0, allowing four runs, one earned, and striking out one in five innings, in Centenary’s 6-5 win over Keystone.
Ella Glenn (EHT) doubled and hit a solo homer in Franklin & Marshall’s 3-2 loss to Washington College.
Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) doubled in Ramapo’s 8-2 loss to Montclair State. In a 6-1 loss to Montclair State, Thu Deo (Absegami) hit an RBI single. In a 3-2 loss to Rowan, Deo hit an RBI single. In a 10-5 loss to Rowan, Wheeler singled, doubled and drove in two runs, and Deo singled and drove in two runs.
Korie Hague (Vineland) singled twice, scored and drove in a run in Rowan’s 9-2 win over Stockton. In an 8-0 win over Stockton, Hague singled and scored, and Zoe Frisko (Vineland) hit a two-run single. In a 3-2 win over Ramapo, Hague singled, hit an RBI double and scored. In a 10-5 win over Ramapo, Hague singled, tripled and drove in two runs.
Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) pitched 12/3 scoreless in relief, striking out one, in The College of New Jersey’s 2-1 loss to Rutgers-Camden. In a 5-0 win over Rutgers-Camden, Kaci Neveling (EHT) hit a pinch-hit RBI single and scored. In a 10-2 win over Montclair State, Neveling singled twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) went 3 for 7 with seven RBIs and three runs, including a two-run homer and a grand slam, in Wesley’s 15-7 win over Cabrini. She hit an RBI double and scored in a 4-0 win over Cabrini.
