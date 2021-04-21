2019 Millville grad Megan Sooy batting .508 with 5 HRs for Arcadia softball team: Notebook

Arcadia University’s Megan Sooy has made herself a pretty difficult out this season for the softball team.

Sooy, a sophomore infielder and a 2019 Millville High School graduate, is batting .508 (32 for 63) in 22 games for the Knights. She’s tied for the team lead with five homers to go with 17 runs, 23 RBIs and two doubles. The Knights are 15-7.

Sooy is third in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom in batting average, first in slugging percentage (.778), fifth in on-base percentage (.556), fourth in hits, third in RBIs and tied for the lead in homers.

Sooy went 2 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs, including a three-run homer, in Arcadia’s 15-0 win over Delaware Valley. She singled and scored three runs in an 11-1 win over Delaware Valley. She singled, scored and drove in two runs in a 12-0 win over Delaware Valley. She went 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs in an 8-2 win over Delaware Valley.

Sooy hit an RBI singled in a 3-2 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology. She singled, hit a three-run homer and drove in one on a groundout in a 9-4 win over Stevens Tech. She singled twice and scored in a 6-4 loss to Stevens Tech.

Sooy was a second-team Press All-Star as a senior at Millville, which went 19-3 that season.