2019 EHT grad Jordan Sweeney belts clutch grand slam for Rutgers: Notebook

Jordan Sweeney continued to crush the ball for the Rutgers University baseball team over the weekend.
The redshirt freshman first baseman and 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate went 3 for 4 in a 1-0 loss to Penn State. He hit a solo homer in a 5-1 loss to Penn State on Saturday.
On Sunday, he capped Rutgers’ six-run rally in the eighth inning. With the Scarlet Knights down 4-2 to the Nittany Lions, Sweeney hit a grand slam to lead his team to a 6-4 win. He went 3 for 4, including a double.
The 6-foot-5 Sweeney is third on the team in batting average (.317), having gone 19 for 60. He’s second with six homers and has a .717 slugging percentage and 22 RBIs to go with 11 runs and a team-leading six doubles. He’s started in all 17 games for the Scarlet Knights (9-8).
Sweeney hit .380 on 71 hits with 71 RBIs in his career at EHT, including 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 57 runs scored.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) pitched the final two-thirds of the ninth inning, striking out one, to earn his second save of the season in East Tennessee State’s 4-1 win over North Carolina at Greensboro.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) singled and scored in George Washington’s 7-2 loss to Virginia.
Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) pitched two-thirds of the eighth inning, allowing a hit and no runs, in Hofstra’s 12-11 loss to Rhode Island.
On March 29, Iona freshman Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for his performance the previous week in which he batted .435 with 10 hits in six games.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) allowed two runs in six innings, striking out one, to get the win, in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 9-5 victory over UMass Lowell.
In Old Dominion’s 12-1 win over Marshall, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Robbie Petracci (EHT) walked twice and drove in a run. In an 8-7 win over Marshall, Petracci hit a two-run homer, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) struck out all four batters he faced to get his fourth save of the season. In a 15-7 win over Marshall, Levari went 3 for 6 with a solo homer and three runs.
Brendan Bean (Gloucester Catholic grad; Wildwood resident) pitched two shutout innings, striking out two, in Pennsylvania’s 14-7 loss to La Salle. In a 5-4 win over La Salle, Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) pitched five shutout innings, striking out seven, to get the win. Bean pitched a scoreless sixth, striking out one.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) singled, scored twice and stole a base in Felician’s 13-4 win over Post.
Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) scored in Frostburg State’s 6-4 win over West Virginia State. He hit a two-run double and scored in a 12-2 win over Concord.
Garrett Musey (Millville) doubled and scored twice in Goldey-Beacom’s 7-2 win over Chestnut Hill.
Nick Grotti (Millville) singled and scored twice in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 13-8 loss to West Liberty. He went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI in a 6-4 loss to Notre Dame (Ohio).
Nick Nutile (Mainland) went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI in Alvernia’s 14-3 loss to Widener.
Gabriel Gilger (Absegami) pitched a shutout seventh inning, striking out three, in Hood’s 7-6 loss to Messiah.
Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) pitched 71/3 innings of shutout, no-hit baseball in relief in Kean’s 4-2 loss to Rowan. He struck out four and walked three.
In Neumann’s 13-7 win over Moravian, Andrew Fowler (EHT) hit a two-run double and scored, and Alex Layton (Cedar Creek) had a pinch hit. In an 11-6 win over Moravian, Tyler Ramos (Millville) hit a two-run single, and Fowler singled and scored.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) had a pair of hits and two runs in Rowan’s 13-2 win over Kean.
Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs in Ursinus’ 5-3 loss to Washington College. He had a pair of hits and a run in a 7-1 win over Washington College.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) had two RBIs in Widener’s 14-3 win over Alvernia. He singled twice and scored in a 7-0 win over Alvernia.
Matt Lawler (Mainland) pitched 51/3 innings in relief, allowing three runs, two earned, and striking out two to get the win in William Paterson’s 18-7 victory over Rutgers-Camden. He improved to 3-0.
Brandon Haggerty (Lacey Township) allowed a run in six innings, striking out eight, to improve to 4-0 in York’s 5-1 win over Stevenson.
Nick Milhan (EHT) singled, doubled, drove in two and scored another in South Carolina Beaufort’s 6-2 win over Brewton Parker. He singled, scored twice and drove in a run in a 13-3 win over Brewton Parker. He scored twice in a 13-12 win over Thomas.
Men’s soccer
Caden Sundermann (Pinelands Regional) assisted on the winning goal in the 92nd minute of Wesley’s 2-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy in overtime.
Women’s soccer
Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) scored in Binghamton’s 2-0 win over Vermont.
Brittany Purdy (Absegami) assisted on the game’s lone goal in the 17th minute of Cabrini’s 1-0 win over Wesley.
Jenna Linstra (Cedar Creek) played all 120 minutes on defense in Eastern’s 0-0 tie with Arcadia.
Field hockey
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made eight saves in Lehigh’s 2-1 loss to Holy Cross.
Reese Bloomstead (Ocean City) assisted on the deciding goal in Monmouth’s 3-2 win over Maine.
Football
DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made four tackles, broke up two passes and forced a fumble in Villanova’s 44-17 win over Maine. Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) made four tackles. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 47.5 yards on four punts, hitting two beyond 50 yards (including a 68-yarder) and placing two inside the 20-yard line.
DL Austin Smith (EHT) made six tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, in Montclair’s 28-0 win over William Paterson. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) made six stops, including two for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. DL Dimtri Pali (Holy Spirit) had five tackles, including one for a loss. OL Andrew Greer (St. Joseph) started on the line for an offense that gained 273 yards of total offense, including 172 on the ground.
LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) made six tackles, including one for a loss, broke up a pass and hurried the quarterback in Wesley’s 23-7 win over Christopher Newport.
Men’s swimming
T.J. Given (Holy Spirit) swam on Drexel’s bronze-winning 400-yard free relay (2 minutes, 59.46 seconds) at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships in Christiansburg, Virginia.
He also placed seventh in the 100 free (45.11) and eighth in the 50 free (21.21). The Dragons placed third among five teams.
Glenn Lasco (Mainland) swam on Lehigh’s fifth-place 200 medley relay (1:37.10) at the Virtual Open Invitational. He was on the sixth-place 200 free relay (1:27.68) and was fifth in the 100 free (46.63) and eighth in the 50 free (21.48).
