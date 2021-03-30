2018 VIneland grad Joseph Acosta hasn't allowed a run in six relief appearances for East Tennessee St.: Notebook

Joseph Acosta has had a stellar start to this season for the East Tennessee State University baseball team.

The 6-foot-2 right-handed relief pitcher had yet to allow a run in 91/3 innings through Sunday. In six appearances, the 2018 Vineland High School graduate had nine strikeouts, one save and had held hitters to a .129 batting average.

Last week, the junior pitched two scoreless innings, striking out one, in East Tennessee State’s 7-3 loss to Samford.

Jack Halbruner (St. Augustine Prep) pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three, in Bryant’s 15-2 win over Mount St. Mary’s.

Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI in George Washington’s 16-1 win over Delaware State. He hit an RBI single and doubled in an 8-2 win over Delaware State.

Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) singled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run in Iona’s 16-10 win over Siena. He went 2 for 4 with two runs and drove in a run after getting hit by a pitch in a 10-7 win over Siena. He went 4 for 7 with a run scored in the 14th inning of a 5-4 loss to Canisius. He went 3 for 4 with an RBI double and three runs scored in an 8-6 win over Canisius.