2018 VIneland grad Joseph Acosta hasn't allowed a run in six relief appearances for East Tennessee St.: Notebook

Joseph Acosta has had a stellar start to this season for the East Tennessee State University baseball team.
The 6-foot-2 right-handed relief pitcher had yet to allow a run in 91/3 innings through Sunday. In six appearances, the 2018 Vineland High School graduate had nine strikeouts, one save and had held hitters to a .129 batting average.
Last week, the junior pitched two scoreless innings, striking out one, in East Tennessee State’s 7-3 loss to Samford.
Jack Halbruner (St. Augustine Prep) pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three, in Bryant’s 15-2 win over Mount St. Mary’s.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI in George Washington’s 16-1 win over Delaware State. He hit an RBI single and doubled in an 8-2 win over Delaware State.
Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) singled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run in Iona’s 16-10 win over Siena. He went 2 for 4 with two runs and drove in a run after getting hit by a pitch in a 10-7 win over Siena. He went 4 for 7 with a run scored in the 14th inning of a 5-4 loss to Canisius. He went 3 for 4 with an RBI double and three runs scored in an 8-6 win over Canisius.
In Old Dominion’s 5-3 win over Virginia Commonwealth, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled twice and scored twice. Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township) singled, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for the save. In a 15-12 loss to Florida International, Levari went 3 for 6 with two runs, and Petracci went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. In a 3-2 win over Florida International, Dean pitched two shutout innings, striking out four, for his third save of the season. In a 16-9 win over Florida International, Levari hit a two-run homer and a three-run double, and Petracci singled, scored and drove in a run.
Brendan Bean (Gloucester Catholic grad; Wildwood resident) allowed an unearned run in two innings, striking out one, in Penn’s 3-2 loss to Villanova. In a 3-2 loss to Villanova, Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed a run in three innings, striking out four.
Jordan Sweeney (EHT) hit two doubles, scored three runs and drove in two in Rutgers’ 15-4 win over Purdue.
Devin Sharkey (Mainland Regional) pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out two, in Stony Brook’s 14-6 win over Albany.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) hit a grand slam, singled and scored five runs in Bloomsburg’s 20-9 win over West Chester.
Anthony Coombs (Cumberland Regional) hit an RBI single in Chestnut Hill’s 8-7 loss to Goldey-Beacom.
Garrett Musey (Millville) singled and scored the winning run in Goldey-Beacom’s 8-7 walkout win over Chestnut Hill. He scored in a 3-1 win over Chestnut Hill.
Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) allowed a run in five innings, striking out 11, to earn the win in Southern New Hampshire’s 7-4 victory over Stonewall.
Kris Morgenweck (St. Augustine) allowed an unearned run, striking out two, in an inning of relief in University of the Sciences’ 17-7 loss to Wilmington.
Nick Grotti (Millville) had two hits and a run scored in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 6-3 loss to Wheeling Jesuit.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI in Alvernia’s 8-7 loss to York. He had two hits and two runs in a 9-6 win over York.
Mickey Foytik (Cumberland) allowed three runs and struck out six in 51/3 innings, getting the decision in a 3-0 loss to Lebanon Valley. In a 13-3 win over Lebanon Valley, David Hunsberger (Vineland) hit a three-run homer, singled and scored twice, and Foytik scored two runs.
In Neumann’s 7-6 win over Wesley, Andrew Fowler (EHT) singled and stole two bases, and Marty Cortellessa (Mainland) added a hit and a stolen base. In a 7-6 win over Wesley, Cortellessa scored and drove in a run, and Fowler hit an RBI double and scored.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs in Rowan’s 9-8 loss to Penn State-Abington.
Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) singled and walked in Ursinus’ 6-5 loss to Franklin & Marshall.
Greg Elreth (St. Augustine) singled, scored and drove in a run in Widener’s 5-0 win over Eastern. He had an RBI double and a single in a 6-5 win over Eastern.
James Longstreet (Cape May Tech) pitched a perfect eighth inning in William Paterson’s 18-11 loss to Kean. In a 15-5 win over New Jersey City, Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed two runs and struck out four in 51/3 innings, getting the decision and improving to 2-0.
Brandon Haggerty (Lacey Township) allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out 10 in 52/3 innings for a no-decision in York’s 8-7 win over Alvernia.
Nick Milhan (EHT) went 4 for 6 with a double, a run and an RBI in South Carolina Beaufort’s 10-9 win over Middle Georgia State. He had a single and two RBIs in a 9-8 win over Warner. In an 8-3 win over Warner, Milhan had a pair of hits, a run and a stolen base, and Matt Malatesta (Southern Regional) allowed a run in four innings of relief, striking out seven to get the save. In a 6-5 win over Warner, Milhan went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Men’s swimming
Destin Lasco (Mainland) and the Cal-Berkeley 400-yard freestyle relay won a national championship last week in Greensboro, North Carolina, topping the field in 2 minutes, 46.6 seconds.
Lasco’s other top finish was second place in the 200 backstroke (1:35.99). He was also third in the 200 individual medley (1:40.01), third in the 100 backstroke (44.49) and swam on the second-place 800 free (6:08.68) and 400 medley (3:00.73) relays.
The Golden Bears placed second overall.
Glen Lasco (Mainland), Destin’s older brother, swam on Lehigh’s winning 200 free relay (1:25.33) in a 192-89 loss to Bucknell. He was also second in the 200 free (1:45.25), the 50 free (21.25) and the 100 free (46.91).
Football
DB Jabril Shakur (Pleasantville) made a tackle in Monmouth’s 35-17 win over Charleston Southern.
S Cejai Parish (St. Joseph) had a tackle in Northern Arizona’s 28-23 loss to Weber State.
Men’s soccer
Lucas Portadin (Vineland) scored the game’s only goal in the first half of Drew’s 1-0 win over Scranton.
Women’s soccer
Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) goal in the 59th minute held up as the winner in Binghamton’s 1-0 win over New Hampshire.
Emma Wilkins (Absegami) scored and Gabriela Johnson (Oakcrest) had an assist in Temple’s 2-0 win over Tulsa.
Aileen Cahill (Pinelands) had an assist in Montclair State’s 4-1 win over William Paterson.
Field hockey
Maddie Kahn was named the Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week on March 22, her second straight weekly honor. Kahn stopped all 11 shots she faced in two games.
Kat Conroy (Southern Regional) had an assist in Rider’s 7-0 win over Merrimack.
Jorja Hibshman (Millville) scored in the third minute in Kean’s 1-0 win over Stockton.
