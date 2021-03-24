2018 Millville grad Rian Eigenmann hitting .421 for Central Connecticut State: Notebook

Junior catcher/outfielder Rian Eigenmann is leading the Central Connecticut State University softball team in hitting through its first six games.
Eigenmann, a 2018 Millville High School graduate, is batting .421 (8 for 19) with a double, four runs and two RBIs. The Blue Devils are 4-2.
Last week, Eigenmann singled and scored in a 7-4 loss to Mount St. Mary’s. She had a pair of hits, a run and an RBI in a 3-1 win over Mount St. Mary’s. In a 10-5 win over Mount St. Mary’s, Eigenmann got two hits and drove in one run. She had two hits, an RBI and a stolen base in a 3-2 win over Mount St. Mary’s.
Eigenmann was a first-team Press All-Star as a senior at Millville and is the program’s all-time hits leader with 154. She batted .593 her senior year with 54 hits, 18 doubles, seven homers, 35 RBIs and 45 runs scored.
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) doubled in Alabama at Birmingham’s 9-1 loss to Western Kentucky. She singled and scored in a 7-6 loss to Western Kentucky. She went 3 for 3 in a 9-3 loss to Western Kentucky.
Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) singled, doubled, scored and drove in two runs in Lehigh’s 5-4 loss to Delaware. She had a double, three RBIs and scored in an 8-7 loss to Delaware.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) allowed three runs in four innings, striking out two, and added an RBI single in Manhattan’s 4-3 loss to Fairfield. She had two hits in a 6-1 loss to Fairfield and two hits and an RBI in a 6-1 win over Fairfield.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) allowed three runs in 41/3 innings, striking out four and getting a no-decision in Maryland Baltimore County’s 6-5 win over Morgan State.
Devin Coia (Vineland) hit an RBI single in Monmouth’s 5-4 win over Canisius.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) doubled in Sacred Heart’s 2-1 win over Long Island. She hit a two-run single and scored in a 6-5 loss to Long Island.
Victoria Szrom (Egg Harbor Township) went 3 for 3 in Florida Tech’s 9-2 loss to Tampa.
Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) had a hit, a run and an RBI in Jefferson’s 9-8 loss to Felician.
Emily Biddle (EHT) doubled and scored in UNC Pembroke’s 4-2 loss to Catawba.
Korie Hague (Vineland) singled and scored in Rowan’s 5-3 win over Muhlenberg.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) scored in Wesley’s 2-1 win over Keystone. She had two runs in a 15-2 win over Keystone.
Women’s swimming
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) was 15th in the 1,650-yard freestyle for Tennessee at the NCAA Championships. She finished in 16 minutes, 12.82 seconds. The Volunteers finished 10th in team scoring, its third straight season with a top-10 finish.
Jenna Carastro (Vineland) was fourth in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:28.08) for Richmond at the George Mason Invitational. She was fifth in the 400 individual medley (4:52.30) and fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:29.22).
Wrestling
Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) lost two matches at his NCAA Championships debut. Seeded 28th at 174 pounds, Fitzpatrick was pinned late in the second period by No. 5 Logan Massa. He then dropped a 7-5 decision in the consolation round.
Men’s basketball
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 76-61 loss to Louisiana State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had six points, five rebounds and four assists in Virginia Tech’s 75-70 overtime loss to Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Taj Thweatt (Wildwood Catholic) had two points and a rebound in West Virginia’s 84-67 win over Morehead State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers were eliminated in the second round with a 75-72 loss to Syracuse.
In Widener’s 75-71 loss to Delaware Valley, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) added three points and four assists.
Women’s basketball
Kylee Watson (Mainland) scored two in Oregon’s first-round 67-47 victory over South Dakota in the NCAA Tournament. The sixth-seeded Ducks will play third-seeded Georgia at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the second round.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks in Albright’s 68-57 win over Misericordia.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had four points, five rebounds and three assists in Delaware Valley’s 66-34 loss to DeSales.
Men’s volleyball
Brennan Davis (Southern Regional) had 26 assists, two digs and two kills in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Tusculum. He had 32 assists and three digs in a 3-0 win over Erskine. He had 46 assists and five digs in a 3-1 win over Emmanuel (Georgia).
Women’s volleyball
Kayla Thornton (Pinelands Regional) had nine kills in Kean’s 3-0 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had nine kills and four digs in a 3-0 win over William Paterson.
Hannah McErlain (Oakcrest) had three kills in William Paterson’s 3-0 loss to Montclair State. She had two digs in a 3-0 loss to Kean.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine) scored three, including the game-tying goal with 1:05 left in regulation, for Delaware in a 13-12 overtime win against Towson. He added an assist, three ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Steven DellMonache (St. Augustine) won five of 13 faceoffs in Robert Morris’14-12 loss to Virginia.
Jack Menet (St. Augustine) caused two turnovers and scooped a groundball in Arcadia’s 15-3 win over FDU-Florham. He scooped three groundballs in a 14-12 loss to DeSales.
In Eastern’s 17-9 win over Albright, Kyle Mulrane (Southerm) scored three and added two assists and two groundballs, and Antony Firmani (Southern) won 13 of 16 faceoffs and scooped four groundballs.
In FDU-Florham’s 15-3 loss to Arcadia, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had three groundballs and three caused turnovers, and Robbie Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) added four groundballs. In a 10-8 win over Lycoming, Hay caused six turnovers and scooped three groundballs, and Nawrocki scored and assisted.
Jamison Shaw (Ocean City) won 6 of 15 faceoffs and scooped four groundballs in Wilkes’ 12-4 loss to DeSales. He won 10 of 27 faceoffs and scooped three groundballs in a 14-9 win over King’s College.
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) scored two and added an assist in Coastal Carolina’s 16-9 loss to High Point. She scored twice in a 14-7 win over Delaware.
In La Salle’s 10-9 win over Boston, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) scored, scooped three groundballs and had three draw controls, and Allison Hunter (Middle Township) added an assist. In a 17-9 loss to Drexel, Hunter had two goals and two assists, and Ruskey scored three.
Taylor Emmell (Cedar Creek) scored in Monmouth’s 16-15 loss to Canisius.
Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had three groundballs and two caused turnovers in Temple’s 14-7 loss to Florida.
Phoebe Ohnemuller (Oakcrest) assisted in Caldwell’s 20-10 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. In a 20-6 loss to Mercy, Mia Monacelli (EHT) scooped four groundballs.
Maddie Dougherty (Mainland) scooped three groundballs in Holy Family’s 16-6 loss to Saint Thomas Aquinas.
Isabella Turner (Atlantic City) had three groundballs and three caused turnovers in Arcadia’s 10-9 loss to DeSales.
Allison Andres (Millville) scored twice and added five draw controls in Eastern’s 18-4 loss to Hood.
Lexie Sharp (Ocean City) scored three and added two draw controls in Elizabethtown’s 21-8 loss to Drew.
Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) scored four in Hood’s 18-4 win over Eastern. She had an assist in a 19-4 loss to York.
Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) scored twice and had an assist in Rowan’s 18-6 win over Kean.
In Widener’s 18-3 loss to York, Gab Cohen (Mainland) scored, and Caroline Kelley (Absegami) added an assist. In a 12-10 win over Lebanon Valley, Cohen had five goals and an assist, and Kelley scored twice.
