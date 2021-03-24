2018 Millville grad Rian Eigenmann hitting .421 for Central Connecticut State: Notebook

Junior catcher/outfielder Rian Eigenmann is leading the Central Connecticut State University softball team in hitting through its first six games.

Eigenmann, a 2018 Millville High School graduate, is batting .421 (8 for 19) with a double, four runs and two RBIs. The Blue Devils are 4-2.

Last week, Eigenmann singled and scored in a 7-4 loss to Mount St. Mary’s. She had a pair of hits, a run and an RBI in a 3-1 win over Mount St. Mary’s. In a 10-5 win over Mount St. Mary’s, Eigenmann got two hits and drove in one run. She had two hits, an RBI and a stolen base in a 3-2 win over Mount St. Mary’s.

Eigenmann was a first-team Press All-Star as a senior at Millville and is the program’s all-time hits leader with 154. She batted .593 her senior year with 54 hits, 18 doubles, seven homers, 35 RBIs and 45 runs scored.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) doubled in Alabama at Birmingham’s 9-1 loss to Western Kentucky. She singled and scored in a 7-6 loss to Western Kentucky. She went 3 for 3 in a 9-3 loss to Western Kentucky.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) singled, doubled, scored and drove in two runs in Lehigh’s 5-4 loss to Delaware. She had a double, three RBIs and scored in an 8-7 loss to Delaware.