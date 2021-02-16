2018 Mainland grad Gabby Boggs named Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week

Gabby Boggs, a junior forward for Albright College, was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week for women’s basketball Monday.
Boggs, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Northfield, helped lead the Lions to a pair of wins over Eastern to open their season.
Boggs scored 18 on 9-for-14 shooting with six rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a 53-50 win in the opener. In the second game, a 59-49 win, she had 17 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and an assist.
Albright is one of two schools in the NCAA Division II MAC wearing masks during games this season, the school’s sports information director Matt Hagy said in an email. He said it was a rule put in place by the school’s medical staff, and when other teams face the Lions, they must wear masks as well. Arcadia is the other school mandating masks.
In her senior season at Mainland, Boggs was a third-team Press All-Star, helping the Mustangs go 28-1 and win the Cape-Atlantic League championship.
MaryKate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) grabbed two rebounds in Eastern’s opening loss to Albright. In the second game, she had four points and five rebounds.
Kayla Sykes (ACIT) grabbed two rebounds in Bloomfield’s 66-59 loss to Georgian Court.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 16 in Kean’s 67-46 loss to Montclair State. She had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 73-62 loss to Montclair State.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) scored four in Widener’s 65-55 win over Stevenson.
Men’s basketball
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 86-73 win over La Salle. He had 11 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and two assists in a 67-64 loss to Virginia Commonwealth.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had two assists, two steals, a rebound and a blocked shot in Bowling Green State’s 71-67 loss to Kent State. He grabbed two rebounds in an 88-81 win over Toledo.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had seven points, three rebounds and two blocks for Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) in a 70-67 loss to St. Francis (Brooklyn). He had eight points, a rebound and a block in an 80-66 win over St. Francis (Brooklyn).
Mathew Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed three rebounds and had an assist in Drew’s 97-68 win over Scranton. In Drew’s 65-56 loss to Scranton, Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had two rebounds and an assist.
Randy Butler (Millville) scored two in New Jersey City’s 85-73 loss to Stockton. He had a point and three rebounds in a 67-65 win over Stockton.
In Widener’s 83-67 win over Stevenson, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) had 13 points and six rebounds.
In a 66-57 win over Stevenson, Holden had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Mazur added five points and two assists.
Wrestling
Kal-El Corbitt (Oakcrest) won a 197-pound bout with an 8-2 decision for The College of New Jersey as part of a series of extra matches that count toward an athlete’s record. The Lions won the dual meet 24-16 over Stevens Institute of Technology.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 win over Emmanuel (Georgia), Brennan Davis (Southern Regional) had 42 assists, 14 digs and three kills. Justin Kean (Southern) had six digs and three kills, and Matthew Maxwell (Southern) added five digs.
Women’s volleyball
Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had eight digs and two assists in Georgian Court’s 3-1 loss to Gannon.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland) had a walk and a run scored in Alabama at Birmingham’s 13-5 win over Ole Miss. She had an RBI single in a 5-0 win over Belmont.
Emily Biddle (Egg Harbor Township) had a run and an RBI in UNC Pembroke’s 5-0 win over Queens. She hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning in a comeback 4-2 win over Queens.
Men’s lacrosse
Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) scooped three ground balls and went 13 for 28 in faceoffs for Robert Morris in a 21-15 loss to High Point.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had a goal and a ground ball in Coker’s 12-10 loss to Mount Olive.
Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) had a goal, four ground balls and a caused turnover in Wingate’s 20-3 win over Barton.
021521_nws_lighthouse
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
021521_nws_lighthouse
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.