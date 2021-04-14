2017 O.C. grad Keani Hindle hitting at a hot pace for Immaculata softball

Keani Hindle continued her hot season for the Immaculata University softball team.
A senior shortstop for the Mighty Macs and a 2017 Ocean City High School graduate from the Seaville section of Upper Township, Hindle was named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
She singled, doubled, scored and drove in two runs in Immaculata’s 5-3 loss to Cabrini. She hit an RBI single and a two-run homer in a 12-9 loss to Cabrini.
Hindle went 3 for 3 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs in a 13-5 loss to Cabrini and 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, three runs and five RBIs in a 16-13 loss to Cabrini.
Hindle singled, scored twice and hit a solo homer in a 3-2 win over Neumann. She hit a two-run homer in an 11-3 win over Neumann.
Through 12 games, Hindle was hitting .410 (16 for 39) with two doubles, five homers, 13 runs and 16 RBIs. Immaculata was 3-9.
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) hit a three-run double in Alabama at Birmingham’s 3-2 win over Texas at El Paso. She hit an RBI triple, singled and scored twice in a 7-4 loss to UTEP.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed three runs, one earned, in 31/3 innings in Binghamton’s 3-0 loss to Maryland, Baltimore County.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) hit a two-run homer and scored another run in Central Connecticut State’s 9-0 win over Bryant. She had two doubles and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Bryant. She doubled and scored in a 4-3 win over Bryant.
Meredeth Miller (Mainland) got a pinch-hit RBI single and scored in Delaware’s 17-2 win over Towson.
Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) singled, scored and drove in a run in Lehigh’s 6-0 win over Holy Cross.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing a run and striking out eight, in Manhattan’s 2-1 win over Monmouth. She went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in a 7-5 win over Monmouth.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) went 3 for 4 with an RBI triple and a two-run homer in Sacred Heart’s 4-2 win over Merrimack. She had two hits and a run scored in a 1-0 win over Wagner. She singled three times and scored twice in a 7-5 win over Wagner.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) singled and scored in Bloomfield’s 8-0 win over Dominican.
Victoria Szrom (Egg Harbor Township) doubled and scored in Florida Tech’s 5-2 win over Florida. She singled twice, scored and drove in two runs, including a walk-off RBI single in the seventh inning, in a 7-6 win over Florida.
Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) singled, doubled and drove in three runs in Jefferson’s 9-7 win over University of the Sciences.
Gabby D’Ottavio (Buena Regional) hit a two-run homer in Millersville’s 4-3 loss to Lock Haven. She had two hits in a 3-0 win over Bowie State. She doubled and scored in a 9-1 win over Bowie State.
Megan Master (Atlantic City) allowed a run in five innings, striking out four and getting no decision, in University of the Sciences’ 5-4 loss to Georgian Court. In an 8-3 win over Jefferson, Abbigail Markee (Millville) singled, scored twice and drove in a run, and Master pitched a seven-inning complete game for her first win of the season. In a 4-2 victory over Post, Master pitched a complete-game, striking out six and earning the win.
Megan Sooy (Millville) had two hits, a run scored and an RBI in Arcadia’s 6-2 win over Wilkes. She singled, hit an RBI double and scored twice in an 8-0 win over Wilkes. She went 3 for 3 with a solo homer in a 6-2 win over King’s.
Angel Cintron (Buena) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs in Cabrini’s 5-3 win over Immaculata. In a 12-9 win over Immaculata, Cintron went 2 for 4 with three runs, and Emma Barbera (Vineland) singled, doubled and scored twice. In a 13-5 win over Immaculata, Cintron went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, two runs and two RBIs, and Barbera singled, doubled and drove in three runs. In a 16-13 win over Immaculata, Cintron had three hits and three runs, and Barbera hit a solo homer.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern Regional) pitched 12/3 scoreless innings, striking out one, in Centenary’s 14-3 win over Valley Forge. She singled, scored twice and drove in a run in a 12-3 win over Valley Forge. In a 9-1 win over Clarks Summit, Rhiannon Ginetti (Absegami) hit a two-run single, and Hewitt singled and scored. In a 13-3 win over Clarks Summit, Hewitt had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored and pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout. In a 5-1 win over Rosemont, Hewitt had two hits and a run scored.
Ella Glenn (EHT) scored twice in Franklin & Marshall’s 9-7 win over McDaniel. She doubled and scored in a 12-1 win over McDaniel.
Colleen Camburn (Southern) went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in McDaniel’s 8-4 win over Dickinson.
Bri Lagroteria (EHT) had two hits, two runs and two RBIs in Neumann’s 7-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy. In an 8-4 win over Neumann, Lagroteria had two hits and a run, and Ashlynne Scardino (Hammonton) pitched a complete game, striking out two. In a 3-2 loss to Immaculata, Lagroteria had three hits and a run. In a 9-3 win over Immaculata, Lagroteria singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Scardino improved to 4-2, allowing three runs and striking out one in 51/3 innings, and Jess Sarni (EHT) pitched the remaining 12/3, striking out three.
Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) hit two doubles and drove in a run in Ramapo’s 5-4 win over Rutgers-Camden. In a 2-1 victory over William Paterson, Thu Deo (Absegami) hit an RBI single, and Wheeler earned her first collegiate win, pitching a seven-inning complete game with three strikeouts. In a 6-4 loss to William Paterson, Wheeler singled, doubled and drove in two runs, and Deo singled and scored.
Korie Hague (Vineland) went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a run and four RBIs in Rowan’s 12-0 win over William Paterson. She hit a two-run single and scored in a 13-1 win over New Jersey City. In an 11-0 win over N.J. City, Hague singled and drove in two runs, and Zoe Frisko (Vineland) singled and scored.
Kimmy Mussara (Millville) went 3 for 4 with a run in Rutgers-Camden’s 6-3 win over Montclair State. She had two hits in a 4-2 loss to Montclair State.
In The College of New Jersey’s 9-5 win over Stockton, Kaci Neveling (EHT) singled twice and scored twice. Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) earned the win with a seven-inning complete game. She allowed three earned runs and struck out six. In a 5-1 win over Stockton, Neveling singled twice and scored twice.
In a 2-1 win over Kean, Neveling singled and scored, and Schlee pitched 22/3 shutout innings, striking out five and earning the save.
On Tuesday, Schlee was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.
Women’s tennis
In Rutgers-Camden’s 5-4 win over Ramapo, Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won the No. 2 doubles match 6-2, 6-3, and teamed up with Hannah Cohan (Hammonton) to win the No. 2 doubles 8-4.
Men’s golf
T.J. Stanton (Ocean City) shot an 84, the second-best round of his collegiate career and tied for 14th overall for Ursinus at the Cabrini Invitational. The Bears finished fourth among 10 teams.
Women’s golf
Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) won her match play matchup to lead Westminster 5-0 over Thiel. At the Grove City Invitational, she tied for first with teammate Erika Hoover, shooting a 12-over-par 84. Westminster won the team title over six other programs.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.