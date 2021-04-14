2017 O.C. grad Keani Hindle hitting at a hot pace for Immaculata softball

Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) singled, doubled and drove in three runs in Jefferson’s 9-7 win over University of the Sciences.

Gabby D’Ottavio (Buena Regional) hit a two-run homer in Millersville’s 4-3 loss to Lock Haven. She had two hits in a 3-0 win over Bowie State. She doubled and scored in a 9-1 win over Bowie State.

Megan Master (Atlantic City) allowed a run in five innings, striking out four and getting no decision, in University of the Sciences’ 5-4 loss to Georgian Court. In an 8-3 win over Jefferson, Abbigail Markee (Millville) singled, scored twice and drove in a run, and Master pitched a seven-inning complete game for her first win of the season. In a 4-2 victory over Post, Master pitched a complete-game, striking out six and earning the win.

Megan Sooy (Millville) had two hits, a run scored and an RBI in Arcadia’s 6-2 win over Wilkes. She singled, hit an RBI double and scored twice in an 8-0 win over Wilkes. She went 3 for 3 with a solo homer in a 6-2 win over King’s.