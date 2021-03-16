2017 Middle Township graduate Bridget Ruskey scores 100th career goal for La Salle

La Salle University senior Bridget Ruskey scored her 100th career women’s lacrosse goal last week.
Ruskey, a 2017 Middle Township High School graduate from Stone Harbor, scored five goals in an 11-10 loss to Villanova on Wednesday. She added an assist, two ground balls, two caused turnovers and three draw controls. Also in the win, Allison Hunter (Middle Township) had two goals and an assist.
In three games for La Salle (1-2), Ruskey has a team-leading 10 goals to go with two assists for 12 points. She has 104 goals for her career.
Ruskey is one of the best high school girls lacrosse players in New Jersey history. She finished her career with 485 career goals, the state record, and 136 assists. She was a two-time Press Female Athlete of the Year, three-time Press Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year and one-time Press Athlete of the Spring. She earned 12 varsity letters at Middle and was captain of the soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams as a senior.
She and Hunter made for an especially productive tandem, helping the Panthers win the first South Jersey Group I title in program history as seniors.
Megan Bozzi (Mainland Regional) scored in Coastal Carolina’s 16-4 loss to Elon.
Taylor Emmell (Cedar Creek) had a goal and three groundballs in Monmouth’s 15-3 win over Iona. She scored in a 15-11 loss to Marist. She had a goal and an assist in a 15-5 win over Iona.
Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist for Mount St. Mary’s in a 20-5 win over Merrimack.
Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had four groundballs and a caused turnover in Temple’s 11-10 win over Saint Joseph’s. In Caldwell’s 26-5 loss to Molloy, Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) had an assist, and Mia Monacelli (Egg Harbor Township) had three assists.
Mel Amador (Lower Cape May Regional) made 21 saves and scooped two groundballs in Chestnut Hill’s 20-2 loss to Jefferson. She made 16 saves and had four groundballs in a 12-7 loss to Neumann.
In Jefferson’s 20-2 win over Chestnut Hill, Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) and Teagan Hay (Oakcrest) each had assists, and Lexi Marker (Cedar Creek) added two groundballs.
Allison Andres (Millville) had three goals, three groundballs and four draw controls in Eastern’s 20-19 win over Delaware Valley.
Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) scored in Rowan’s 14-5 loss to Washington College.
Hanna Giaccone (Atlantic City) had three goals in Wesley’s 19-5 win over Lancaster Bible.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine Prep) had a goal and two assists in Delaware’s 19-12 win over Drexel.
Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had two ground balls and two caused turnovers in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 13-4 loss to Stony Brook.
Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) had three ground balls and won 7 of 13 faceoffs in Robert Morris’ 14-13 win over Air Force.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) scored four, including the game-winning goal with 46 seconds left, in Coker’s 16-15 win over North Greenville.
He added four ground balls and three caused turnovers.
In Georgian Court’s 12-7 win over Molloy, Randy Collins (Absegami) had five goals and an assist, and Billy Germana (EHT) won 9 of 13 faceoffs. In a 17-4 loss to Mercy, Collins scored twice.
Dan Bennett (St. Augustine) scored twice in Cabrini’s 14-6 win over Montclair State.
In Eastern’s 18-3 win over Delaware Valley, Kyle Mulrane (Southern Regional) had two goals and an assist, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) won 5 of 9 faceoffs and had three groundballs.
In FDU-Florham’s 6-5 loss to Lebanon Valley, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had six groundballs and two caused turnovers, and Robbie Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) had an assist.
In Immaculata’s 16-5 loss to Shenandoah, Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had two goals and two assists, and Matthew Kirkland (St. Augustine) made one save in 5 minutes, 8 seconds in net. In an 11-6 win over Wesley, Inserra had a goal and two assists, and Brandon Smith (Lower Cape May Regional) had two groundballs.
Andrew Carpenter (St. Augustine) had two assists in Lynchburg’s 24-6 win over Guilford.
Jamison Shaw (Ocean City) won 6 of 11 faceoffs in Wilkes’ 9-4 loss to Messiah.
Baseball
Jack Halbruner (St. Augustine) pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one, in Bryant’s 7-0 loss to Rhode Island.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) pitched 11/3 shutout innings in relief in East Tennessee State’s 5-1 win over North Carolina Central.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) scored and had one RBI in George Washington’s 13-12 loss to Saint Joseph’s.
Luke Vaks (Cedar Creek) earned his first collegiate win, pitching two shutout innings and striking out three in Old Dominion’s 8-2 victory over William & Mary. In a 6-3 win over Ball State, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. In a 10-5 win over Ball State, Robbie Petracci (EHT) went 2 for 3 with two runs. In a 2-1 win over Ball State, Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) pitched 11/3 scoreless innings, striking out two.
Jordan Sweeney (EHT) had a hit and two RBIs in Rutgers’ 9-3 win over Maryland. He hit a two-run homer and his RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth was the deciding run in an 8-7 win over Maryland.
He hit a solo homer and an RBI double in a 9-5 loss to Maryland.
Anthony Elefante (Lacey Township) pitched 11/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out two, in Bloomfield’s 3-0 loss to Mercy.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) had a hit and two runs in Bloomsburg’s 6-4 win over Shepherd. He had a hit, a run and an RBI in a 10-9 win over Shepherd and got a hit and scored in a 5-0 win over Shepherd.
Anthony Coombs (Cumberland Regional) had an RBI single in Chestnut Hill’s 7-6 win over East Stroudsburg. He had two hits and a run in a 15-6 win over Gannon.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Felician’s 11-3 win over Molloy. He got a hit and two RBIs in a 12-6 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas and hit a two-run homer in a 9-2 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) had a hit and a run in Frostburg State’s 8-5 loss to Slippery Rock. He had a hit and a run in a 13-12 loss to Slippery Rock.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) had a hit and an RBI in Alvernia’s 12-3 win over Stevenson. He got a hit and a run in a 9-8 loss to Stevenson.
In Eastern’s 7-5 loss to Widener, David Hunsberger (Vineland) got two hits and a run. Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) added a hit and a run.
Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) pitched six shutout innings, striking out eight, to get the win in Kean’s season-opening 10-1 victory over New Jersey City. He allowed just four hits and a walk.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) got a hit and scored in Widener’s 7-5 win over Eastern.
JT Hibschman (Millville) pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing a run and striking out three, in Wilkes’ 10-1 win over Arcadia. He allowed just three hits and a walk.
Matt Lawler (Mainland) pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out one, in William Paterson’s 4-3 loss to Kean.
Nick Milhan (EHT) hit a pair of two-run doubles and scored twice in South Carolina Beaufort's 12-2 win over Columbia International.
