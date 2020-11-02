2017 Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton showing great improvement for Rutgers

The Rutgers University football team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, but Bo Melton has been a bright spot over the first two weeks.
The 2017 Cedar Creek High School graduate and senior wide receiver scored twice for his first career multi-touchdown game in a 37-21 loss to Indiana.
Melton, who has eight receptions for 98 yards, an average of 12.25 yards, this season, scored just two touchdowns in 2019.
The Mays Landing resident will look to add to his numbers when the Scarlet Knights (1-1) travel to Ohio State (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press’ Top 25.
The opportunity to compete against a nationally ranked team, and to do so in prime time, will be special and excites the entire Rutgers program, coach Greg Schiano said Monday in a video call with the media.
“I think it’s a great experience,” Schiano said. “That’s what we aspire to. It’ll be a little different because it won’t be 108,000 people. It won’t be the traditional gala of college football that happens in our conference (the Big Ten).
“But it’s still a tremendous opponent. … I’m looking forward to competing. Like I said, they picked themselves up after a tough loss, dusted themselves off and really worked hard (Monday at practice). As a coach, that's what you look for.”
Schiano called Ohio State “a great measuring stick.”
“Ohio State is one of the best in the country, if not the best,” said Schiano, who was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator with the Buckeyes from 2016-18 and helped recruit many players on their current roster.
Schiano compared the Big Ten to the NFL, saying the conference-only schedule this season is “a national game every week in this league.”
Rutgers is scheduled to play Illinois (Nov. 14), Michigan (Nov. 21), Purdue (Nov. 28), Penn State (Dec. 5) and Maryland (Dec. 12).
The Big Ten will have a championship week Dec. 19.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to play these games,” Schiano said. “It’s just really cool to be competing in this league. I think this is the best football conference in America. ... I’m blessed I get to do this as a living.”
Melton almost had a third score late in the fourth quarter Saturday.
With 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in regulation, Rutgers faced fourth-and-32 on its own 45-yard line. Noah Vedral threw a short pass to Shameen Jones and, eight laterals later on one of the most chaotic and entertaining plays, Melton took the ball 65 yards to the end zone.
Rutgers had appeared to cut the lead to 37-27.
But the touchdown was soon taken away — Jones’ second pitch to lineman Samuel Vretman was deemed to have been a forward lateral.
“We are so young in this stage right now, building the program, that we need to improve in every area,” Schiano said. “But we did some good things. That’s what’s encouraging. So we are going to build on the things we did well. We are certainly going to work on the things we didn’t do so well."
Rutgers led 7-3 after the first quarter but trailed 20-7 at halftime. But the Scarlet Knights kept fighting, which pleased Schiano.
Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) converted a two-point attempt in the third quarter that made it 23-15. The junior running back had 28 rushing and 32 receiving yards.
“The best part that I enjoy is watching how hard the guys play, how hard they work,” Schiano said. “The culture is growing by the day. … They put so much into each and every game.”
Chop For Change
Rutgers director of player development Damiere Shaw worked hard to ensure each player and coach were registered to vote in this year’s presidential election.
Schiano said it was important within the program, adding that about 99% of the team already had mailed-in their ballots and the rest will do it by Tuesday.
“The players have done their part,” Schiano said.
Schiano has been around many football programs that emphasized the importance of voting, but he said this “Chop For Change” movement has made him even more aware.
“The education that our players received and, quite honestly the coaches received, I think helped make us (a) more educated, voting group,” Schiano said.
