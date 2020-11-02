2017 Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton showing great improvement for Rutgers

But the touchdown was soon taken away — Jones’ second pitch to lineman Samuel Vretman was deemed to have been a forward lateral.

“We are so young in this stage right now, building the program, that we need to improve in every area,” Schiano said. “But we did some good things. That’s what’s encouraging. So we are going to build on the things we did well. We are certainly going to work on the things we didn’t do so well."

Rutgers led 7-3 after the first quarter but trailed 20-7 at halftime. But the Scarlet Knights kept fighting, which pleased Schiano.

Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) converted a two-point attempt in the third quarter that made it 23-15. The junior running back had 28 rushing and 32 receiving yards.

“The best part that I enjoy is watching how hard the guys play, how hard they work,” Schiano said. “The culture is growing by the day. … They put so much into each and every game.”

Chop For Change

Rutgers director of player development Damiere Shaw worked hard to ensure each player and coach were registered to vote in this year’s presidential election.