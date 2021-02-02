2016 Prep grad Charlie Kitchen named Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

The college men’s lacrosse season recently got underway for local athletes. Other are heading into their seasons with high expectations.
Charlie Kitchen, a 2016 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Marlton, Burlington County, returned to the University of Delaware as a graduate student. On Friday, he was named the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Offensive Player of the Year for a second time.
Kitchen, who was the 2019 CAA Co-Offensive Player of the Year, enters his final year with the Blue Hens with 118 career goals (sixth most in school history), 66 assists (10th) and 184 points (eighth). He is taking advantage of the NCAA decision to allow players to regain a year of eligibility from the 2020 spring season that was lost due to COVID-19.
Delaware begins its season Feb. 13 at home against Villanova.
As a Hermit, Kitchen was the 2016 Press Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year after scoring 57 goals to go with 22 assists his senior season.
Bryce Vaxman (St. Augustine) had a caused turnover in Bellarmine’s 9-7 win over Mercer.
Women’s swimming
Lauren Kelly (Cedar Creek) was third in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 53.03 seconds) for Pittsburgh in a 193-92 win over Army. She also placed fifth in the 100 free (53.74) and swam on the Panthers’ third-place 200 medley relay (1:44.98).
Men’s basketball
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had two points, three steals, two assists and a rebound in Bowling Green State’s 84-66 loss to Toledo).
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) scored 18 and grabbed 15 rebounds to go with an assist and a block in St. Bonaventure’s 84-67 win over George Mason.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had seven points, three rebounds and an assist in Saint Francis’ 94-92 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.
He had five points, five rebounds and an assist in a 90-82 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. He had 10 points and seven rebounds in a 62-59 win over Central Connecticut State. He had 12 points, four rebounds and a steal in an 85-77 loss to CCSU.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in Virginia Tech’s 62-51 win over Notre Dame. He had four points, eight rebounds and two assists in a 65-51 win over Virginia, college basketball’s last national champion.
Women’s basketball
In Bloomfield’s season-opening 75-70 win over Nyack, Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had eight points, three rebounds and an assist, and Tanazha Ford (Millville) added two rebounds and two assists.
In a 68-65 loss to Concordia, Sykes had five points, four rebounds and two assists, and Ford had four points, three assists and a rebound.
Oregon, which includes freshman forward Kylee Watson (Mainland), postponed games Friday and Sunday due to pandemic protocols.
The Ducks’ next scheduled game is Friday at home against Arizona State.
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) placed 24th for Youngstown State at the three-day USA Bowl hosted by Prairie View A&M in Texas. She rolled a five-game series of 905 (181 average), with a high score of 222. Youngstown finished fifth among 10 teams.
Baseball
In South Carolina Beaufort’s 4-0 win over Milligan, Matt Malatesta (Southern Regional) pitched five shutout innings for the victory, allowing a hit and three walks, striking out three. Also for USCB, Nick Milhan (Egg Harbor Township) had a hit and two RBIs.
