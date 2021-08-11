2 Stockton track athletes earn academic honors

Two Stockton University athletes were voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division III Cross Country/Track & Field teams Tuesday.
Daniel Do, an Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township, was voted to the men's first team. Lauren Preston was selected to the women's third team.
Do has a 4.0 GPA with majors in biochemistry/molecular biology and chemistry. He was named to the Academic All-America team a second straight year. Earlier this year, Do was runner-up for the Arthur Ashe Male Athlete of the Year award.
Preston, with a 4.0 GPA, is a health science major. She placed fifth in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
