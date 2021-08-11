 Skip to main content
2 Stockton track athletes earn academic honors
LOCAL COLLEGE

2 Stockton track athletes earn academic honors

Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Two Stockton University athletes were voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division III Cross Country/Track & Field teams Tuesday.

Daniel Do, an Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township, was voted to the men's first team. Lauren Preston was selected to the women's third team.

Do has a 4.0 GPA with majors in biochemistry/molecular biology and chemistry. He was named to the Academic All-America team a second straight year. Earlier this year, Do was runner-up for the Arthur Ashe Male Athlete of the Year award.

Preston, with a 4.0 GPA, is a health science major. She placed fifth in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. 

— John Russo

Daniel Do headshot

Do

Daniel Do, a Stockton University runner who is an Absegami High School graduate. He is a semifinalist for a national award, the Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Athlete of the Year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Lauren Preston

Preston
