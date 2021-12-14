2 Stockton pole vaulters earn NJAC weekly award

Stockton University pole vaulters Lauren Preston and Keith Holland were each named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week.

The seniors earned the honors with strong performances at the Seahawk Shootout on Friday.

At the Seahawk Shootout , Holland had a vault of 4.40 meters, placing sixth among 17 competitors. Athletes from all three NCAA divisions competed. Holland, a six-time NJAC champion in the pole vault (four outdoor and two indoor), was topped by three athletes from Penn and two from Monmouth, both Division I programs.

Competing for the first time this season, Preston vaulted 3.55. She finished third in a field of 18 athletes and was the top Division III finisher. The two vaulters who finished first and second were from Penn.

Holland and Preston each qualified for the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference in March.

The Stockton men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams will next compete in the Gotham Cup on Jan. 21 at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, New York.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

