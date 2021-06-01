2 CAL grads help Rowan win national title in 4x400 relay: Notebook

Former Cape-Atlantic League standouts Hunter Barbieri and Justin Bishop helped Rowan University made an impressive showing at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Barbieri (Egg Harbor Township High School) and Bishop (Mainland Regional), ran the second and third legs, respectively, to help the Profs win the 4x400-meter relay national title. They ran the race in 3 minutes, 11.81 seconds, coming back to beat Loras (3:12.4).

Rowan was third heading into the final after running a 3:11.4 in prelims on Thursday. Amara Conte ran the opening leg, and the Profs were in fourth place when he passed the baton off to Barbieri.

Barbieri, a junior from EHT, maintained fourth but was passed more than halfway through the leg and had a slight stumble. He ran his 400 in 49.46 seconds.

Bishop, a senior from Egg Harbor City, turned on the jets in the third leg, getting Rowan into third place before the halfway point of his lap. By the time he passed the baton off to anchor Francis Terry, Bishop was in second and the Profs trailed by about a second. Bishop ran his leg in 47.912 seconds.