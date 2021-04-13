14th-ranked TCNJ women's lacrosse beats Stockton

The College of New Jersey women's lacrosse team pulled away in the second to beat host Stockton University 16-7 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Galloway Township on Tuesday night.
The Lions (4-2 overall and 2-0 NJAC) are ranked No. 14 in NCAA Division III by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Casey Shultz led Stockton (2-2, 0-2) with three goals and an assist. Jennifer Toal scored twice, and Michelle Pascrell and Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional) added one goal apiece.
The Lions took a 6-2 lead but led only 6-4 at halftime following two goals by Shultz. TCNJ scored the first eight goals of the second half to go up 14-4.
Stockton goalie Stevie Ader made 13 saves, including 11 in the first half. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) was in goal for the final 14 minutes, 30 seconds and had four stops.
Erin Jaffe led the Lions with six goals, and Jillian Westerby had four goals and an assist.
Stockton's next game is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 23rd-ranked Montclair State.
PHOTOS of Stockton dance students performing in Atlantic City
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
Stockton University dance students performed a routine Friday in front of the Atlantic City campus. Dance professor Rain Ross said the performance builds on a drive-in dance performance students held recently in a parking lot on the Galloway campus. See video and more photos of the dancers at
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
