14th-ranked TCNJ women's lacrosse beats Stockton

The College of New Jersey women's lacrosse team pulled away in the second to beat host Stockton University 16-7 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Galloway Township on Tuesday night.

The Lions (4-2 overall and 2-0 NJAC) are ranked No. 14 in NCAA Division III by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Casey Shultz led Stockton (2-2, 0-2) with three goals and an assist. Jennifer Toal scored twice, and Michelle Pascrell and Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional) added one goal apiece.

The Lions took a 6-2 lead but led only 6-4 at halftime following two goals by Shultz. TCNJ scored the first eight goals of the second half to go up 14-4.

Stockton goalie Stevie Ader made 13 saves, including 11 in the first half. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) was in goal for the final 14 minutes, 30 seconds and had four stops.

Erin Jaffe led the Lions with six goals, and Jillian Westerby had four goals and an assist.

Stockton's next game is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 23rd-ranked Montclair State.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.