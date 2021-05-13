13 Stockton athletes earn NJAC honors

Thirteen Stockton University women’s track and field athletes earned New Jersey Athletic Conference postseason honors Thursday, including Hammonton High Scholl graduate Khristina Washington, Egg Harbor Township graduate Lauren Maldonado and Barnegat graduate Jenna Walker.

Washington, Maldonado, Walker and Erin Cannon each made the NJAC second team in the 4x400-meter relay. Cannon was also named to the first team in the 400 hurdles.

Washington and Walker, along with Kaylee Apple and Funmilayo Aka-Bashorun were named honorable mentions in the 4x100. Washington was also an honorable mention in the triple jump.

Susann Foley earned NJAC Outstanding Field Athlete. The junior also was selected to the first team in both the high jump and heptathlon.

Jessie Klenk earned first team honors in the 1,500 relay. She was also voted an honorable mention in the 800 relay. Kierstin Clem (10,000), Olivia Harris (3,000 steeplechase) and Jenna Vigorito discus) each were named to the first team.

Jamie Wun (3,000 steeplechase) and Lauren Preston (pole vault) were named to the second team.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

