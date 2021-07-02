 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
122 Stockton athletes earn All-Academic status
0 comments

122 Stockton athletes earn All-Academic status

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The New Jersey Athletic Conference released its 2020-21 All-Academic Team on Thursday. There were 122 Stockton University athletes on the list, including Egg Harbor Township graduate and track and field standout Darren Wan.

Wan and Susan Foley (track and field) earned first-team NJAC All-Academic honors. Kiersten Reszkowski (women's soccer) and Kyle Navalance (track and field) made the second team.

Wan is a senior who majors in business. He earned NJAC second team and U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors this season after winning the hammer throw at the Atlantic Region Championships and finishing 10th at the NCAA Championships. 

Athletes must be sophomores, juniors or seniors from the 10 NJAC schools who compete in a conference-sponsored sport and have a minimum 3.20 GPA to be eligible for All-Academic recognition.

A record 1,236 total athletes made the NJAC All-Academic Team.

There were 118 Ospreys who grabbed All-Academic honorable mention spots, including 24 Press-area athletes: 

Ocean City graduates Lainie Allegretto and Issy Gilhooley (field hockey), Oakcrest graduates Kelsey Andrus (field hockey) and Matthew Carter (men's track and field), Absegami graduates Keturah Moschella (women's tennis) and Daniel Do (men's cross country/ track and field), Southern Regional graduates Andrew Luongo and Mike Schiattarella (baseball) Holly Yannacone (women's lacrosse) and Lauryn Flynn (field hockey), Lacey Township graduates Ryan O'Sullivan (baseball) and Caitlin Hughes (softball), EHT graduates Lauren Maldonado (women's track and field), Celest Orbe and Nicole Jandras (women's lacrosse)

Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional, field hockey), Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek, field hockey), Matthew Keidat (Holy, Spirit, men's cross country/ track and field), Luke McBrearty (Hammonton, men's track and field), Maddie McCracken (Wildwood, women's basketball), Nick Trifiletti (Mainland Regional, baseball), Jenna Walker (Barnegat, women's track and field), Hannah Wescoat (Cumberland Regional, field hockey) and Sydney Williams (Millville, women's soccer).

Stockton's All-Academic players.

Name, year, hometown, sport, major

First Team

Susann Foley, Jr., Tabernacle, track and field , exercise science

Darren Wan, Sr., Egg Harbor Twp., track and field, business

Second Team

Kiersten Reszkowski, Sr., Freehold, women's soccer, health science/nursing

Kyle Navalance, Sr., Toms River, cross country/track and field, biology

Honorable mentions

Shahyan Abraham, So. Orange, track and field, economics pre-Law

Stevie Ader, SRr., Califon, women's lacrosse, wildlife management

Lainie Allegretto Jr., Ocean City, NJ field hockey, business finance

Jalen Allen, So., Monroe Twp., track and field, business marketing

Kelsey Andrus, Jr. Mays Landing, field hockey, biology

Kaylee Apple, So., West Long Branch, track and field, elementary education

Frank Bellezza, So. Avon by the Sea, baseball, health science - pre PT

Heather Bertollo, So., Hawthorne, women's soccer, biochemistry, molecular biology

Ben Bibeault, So., Hopatcong, track and field, business management

Max Bond, SR., Cherry Hill, men's soccer, nursing pre-licensure

Grace Brandt, Sr., Floral Park, NY, women's volleyball, communications

Alice Brandt, Sr., Floral Park, NY, women's volleyball, business marketing

Allie Bremer, Jr., Oakland, women's lacrosse, exercise science

Joel Burgos, Jr., Chesterfield, men's soccer, health science - pre PT

Erin Cannon, Sr., Howell, track and field, exercise science

Matthew Carter, Jr., Mays Landing, track and field, biology

Jessica Catalioto, Sr., Ringwood, women's lacrosse, health science

Isabella Ceraso, So., Marlton, field hockey, elementary education

Kendra Cirino, So., Midland Park, women's soccer, visual arts

Casey Cordonna, Sr., Barrington, field hockey, health science

Mike Costanzo, So., Williamstown, baseball, exercise science

Madison Dancisin, Sr., Little Egg Harbor, field hockey, literature education

Kadian Dawkins, Jr., Eastampton, men's basketball, computer information systems

Brendan Deal, So. Jamesburg, men's soccer, forensic psychology

Garrett DeMarrais, Sr., Oradell, baseball, political science

Daniel Do, Sr., Galloway, cross country/track and field, biochemistry, molecular biology

Emily Donzanti, Jr., Toms River, women's basketball, biology

Brandon Drapeau, So., Sparta, baseball biochemistry, molecular biology

Nick Duncsak, So., Toms River, men's basketball, history education

Angie Dunphy, Sr., Hainesport, softball, hospitality and tourism management

Kirsten Flournoy, Sr.,  Sicklerville, women's basketball, business finance

Lauryn Flynn, Sr., Barnegat, field hockey, health science

Rhian Freire, So., Mays Landing, field hockey, health science

Olivia Fulton, Sr., Waretown, women's tennis, social work

Evan Geisler, Sr., Lodi, baseball, forensic psychology

John Georgiou, So., Caldwell, men's basketball, business marketing

Issy Gilhooley, Sr., Ocean City, field hockey, elementary education

Ervin Gjeli, Sr., Hasbrouck Heights, men's soccer, business finance

Haley Green, Jr., Springville, UT, women's volleyball, oceanography

Dino Gromitsaris, Sr., Trenton, men's soccer, business accounting

Olivia Harris, So., Sammamish, WA, cross country/track and field, history

Jeanmarie Harvey, Jr., River Edge, track and field, biology

Jessica Heitmann, So., Rockaway, women's soccer, biology

Keith Holland, Sr., Bayville, track and field, computer science

Bri Honse, Jr., Gainesville, VA, women's soccer, social work

Jason Horowitz, Jr., Wall, baseball, business management

Caitlin Hughes, Jr., Forked River, softball, business finance

Nicole Jandras, Sr., Egg Harbor Twp., women's lacrosse, health science

Julianna Kaiser, Jr., Tabernacle, women's soccer, health science

Megan Katzmar, Sr., Cinnaminson, softball, psychology

Matthew Keidat, So., Margate City, cross country/track & field, political science

Madison Kelly, Sr., Franklinville, softball, psychology

Max Klenk, So., Somerdale, track and field, history

Jessie Klenk, Jr., Somerdale, cross country/track and field, health science

Cooper Knorr, Sr., Morganville, cross country/track and field, business finance

Julie Kohlhoff SR West Islip, NY Women's Volleyball Health Science

Will Kramer, Sr., Morganville, baseball, business

Salena LeDonne, Sr., Parsippany, women's soccer, general media studies

Matt Leon, Jr., Holmdel, men's soccer business

Charlotte Leon, Sr., Northport, NY volleyball/track and field, environmental science

Rachael Leyrer, Sr., Dorothy, track and field, health science - pre PT

Kimmy Liput, Sr., Toms River, women's soccer, exercise science

Christie Louer, Sr., Clifton, women's volleyball, business marketing

Andrew Luongo, Jr., Manahawkin, baseball, homeland security

Michaela Luyber, So., Trenton, softball, marine biology

Allie Magas, So., Lambertville, women's soccer, business marketing

Lauren Maldonado, So., Egg Harbor Twp., track and field, elementary education

Sophia Marziello, Sr., Haddonfield, women's volleyball, business

Luke McBrearty, So., Hammonton, track and field, nursing pre-licensure

James McCombs, Jr., Brick, men's soccer, business marketing

Maddie McCracken, So., Wildwood, women's basketball, business management

Kelly Mollahan, So., Boonton, field hockey, business marketing

Gianna Morganti, Jr., Berlin, field hockey, health science

Keturah Moschella, Jr. Galloway, women's Tennis, business accounting

Megan Murzello, Sr., Maple Shade, softball, health science

Elena Nunez, So., Rye, NY, women's tennis, mathematics, engineering

Evan Okamoto, So., Piscataway, baseball, business marketing

Celest Orbe, Sr., Egg Harbor Twp., women's lacrosse, pre-communication disorders

Liani Ortiz, Sr., Marlton, softball, hospitality and tourism management

Jericho Osol, So., Brick, cross country/track and field, pre-occupational therapy

Ryan O'Sullivan, Sr., Forked River, baseball, business

Bri Pagnani, Sr., Bordentown, women's soccer, health science

Olivia Paolillo, Sr., Jackson, women's lacrosse, public relations

Michelle Pascrell, Jr., Howell, women's lacrosse, pre-occupational therapy

Sarah Patrignani, Jr., Franklinville, women's soccer, sustainability

John Perrino, Sr., Wall Township, baseball, business accounting

Susan Porambo, Jr., Mount Joy, PA, women's soccer, public health administration

Lauren Preston, So., Wernersville, PA, track and field, health science

Melanie Ressler, Sr., Fair Lawn, track and field, psychology

Sarah Richardson, Jr., West Berlin, women's tennis, biology

Daniel Rupert, Sr., Stewartsville, cross country/track and field, business management

Brenna Samuels, Sr., Salem, women's tennis, health science

Derek Sarapuchiello, Sr., Wantage, baseball, criminal justice

Mike Schiattarella, So., Manahawkin, baseball, forensics

Marissa Semeraro, Sr., Ridgefield, softball, health science

Christopher Shaw, So., Blackwood, cross country/Track and field, exercise science

Casey Shultz, Jr., Sewell, women's lacrosse, health science

Alexa Simonetti, Sr., Wayne, women's soccer, biology

Kevin Simpson, Jr., Sewell, track and field, business accounting

Kat Soanes, So., Haddon heights, women's soccer, business marketing

Kayla Stygar, Jr., Riverdale, women's soccer, health science

Kylee Sullivan, Sr., Jackson, women's soccer, early childhood education

Emily Sullivan, Sr., Bridgewater, women's volleyball, health science

Vanessa Tancini, So., Levittown, PA, softball, biology

Jennifer Toal, Jr., Pine Beach, women's lacrosse, health science

Ryan Toppi, So., Glassboro, track and field, health science

Nick Trifiletti, Sr., Linwood, baseball, general media studies

Catie Ullmer, Jr., Ramsey, women's volleyball, health science

Audrey van Schalkwyk, So., Haddon Heights, women's tennis, mathematics

Carlie Vetrini, So., Point Pleasant Boro, women's soccer, forensic psychology

Jenna Vigorito, Jr., Columbus, track and field, business marketing

Jenna Walker, Sr., Barnegat, track and field, wildlife management

Hannah Wescoat, Sr., Bridgeton, field hockey, pre-communication disorders

Sydney Williams, Jr., Millville, women's soccer, health science

Aaron Winsker, So., Phoenix, MD, baseball, business marketing

Jamie Wun, Sr., Moorestown, cross country/track & field, health science - pre PT

James Wynne, Sr., Howell, baseball, public relations

Holly Yannacone, So., Manahawkin, women's lacrosse, social work

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larry Stone: Here's what the Supreme Court's ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes
College

Larry Stone: Here's what the Supreme Court's ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes

  • Updated

SEATTLE — In sporting terms, this was Super Bowl XLVIII, with the NCAA playing the role of the thoroughly trounced Denver Broncos. In legal terms, this might well turn out to be college sports' version of Flood v. Kuhn, a case that in isolation didn't lead to massive change, but which laid the groundwork for future challenges that struck down Major League Baseball's reserve clause. The ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News