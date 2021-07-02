122 Stockton athletes earn All-Academic status

The New Jersey Athletic Conference released its 2020-21 All-Academic Team on Thursday. There were 122 Stockton University athletes on the list, including Egg Harbor Township graduate and track and field standout Darren Wan.

Wan and Susan Foley (track and field) earned first-team NJAC All-Academic honors. Kiersten Reszkowski (women's soccer) and Kyle Navalance (track and field) made the second team.

Wan is a senior who majors in business. He earned NJAC second team and U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors this season after winning the hammer throw at the Atlantic Region Championships and finishing 10th at the NCAA Championships.

Athletes must be sophomores, juniors or seniors from the 10 NJAC schools who compete in a conference-sponsored sport and have a minimum 3.20 GPA to be eligible for All-Academic recognition.

A record 1,236 total athletes made the NJAC All-Academic Team.

There were 118 Ospreys who grabbed All-Academic honorable mention spots, including 24 Press-area athletes: