122 Stockton athletes earn All-Academic status

The New Jersey Athletic Conference released its 2020-21 All-Academic Team on Thursday. There were 122 Stockton University athletes on the list, including Egg Harbor Township graduate and track and field standout Darren Wan.
Wan and Susan Foley (track and field) earned first-team NJAC All-Academic honors. Kiersten Reszkowski (women's soccer) and Kyle Navalance (track and field) made the second team.
Wan is a senior who majors in business. He earned NJAC second team and U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors this season after winning the hammer throw at the Atlantic Region Championships and finishing 10th at the NCAA Championships.
Athletes must be sophomores, juniors or seniors from the 10 NJAC schools who compete in a conference-sponsored sport and have a minimum 3.20 GPA to be eligible for All-Academic recognition.
A record 1,236 total athletes made the NJAC All-Academic Team.
There were 118 Ospreys who grabbed All-Academic honorable mention spots, including 24 Press-area athletes:
Ocean City graduates Lainie Allegretto and Issy Gilhooley (field hockey), Oakcrest graduates Kelsey Andrus (field hockey) and Matthew Carter (men's track and field), Absegami graduates Keturah Moschella (women's tennis) and Daniel Do (men's cross country/ track and field), Southern Regional graduates Andrew Luongo and Mike Schiattarella (baseball) Holly Yannacone (women's lacrosse) and Lauryn Flynn (field hockey), Lacey Township graduates Ryan O'Sullivan (baseball) and Caitlin Hughes (softball), EHT graduates Lauren Maldonado (women's track and field), Celest Orbe and Nicole Jandras (women's lacrosse)
Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional, field hockey), Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek, field hockey), Matthew Keidat (Holy, Spirit, men's cross country/ track and field), Luke McBrearty (Hammonton, men's track and field), Maddie McCracken (Wildwood, women's basketball), Nick Trifiletti (Mainland Regional, baseball), Jenna Walker (Barnegat, women's track and field), Hannah Wescoat (Cumberland Regional, field hockey) and Sydney Williams (Millville, women's soccer).
Stockton's All-Academic players.
Name, year, hometown, sport, major
First Team
Susann Foley, Jr., Tabernacle, track and field , exercise science
Darren Wan, Sr., Egg Harbor Twp., track and field, business
Second Team
Kiersten Reszkowski, Sr., Freehold, women's soccer, health science/nursing
Kyle Navalance, Sr., Toms River, cross country/track and field, biology
Honorable mentions
Shahyan Abraham, So. Orange, track and field, economics pre-Law
Stevie Ader, SRr., Califon, women's lacrosse, wildlife management
Lainie Allegretto Jr., Ocean City, NJ field hockey, business finance
Jalen Allen, So., Monroe Twp., track and field, business marketing
Kelsey Andrus, Jr. Mays Landing, field hockey, biology
Kaylee Apple, So., West Long Branch, track and field, elementary education
Frank Bellezza, So. Avon by the Sea, baseball, health science - pre PT
Heather Bertollo, So., Hawthorne, women's soccer, biochemistry, molecular biology
Ben Bibeault, So., Hopatcong, track and field, business management
Max Bond, SR., Cherry Hill, men's soccer, nursing pre-licensure
Grace Brandt, Sr., Floral Park, NY, women's volleyball, communications
Alice Brandt, Sr., Floral Park, NY, women's volleyball, business marketing
Allie Bremer, Jr., Oakland, women's lacrosse, exercise science
Joel Burgos, Jr., Chesterfield, men's soccer, health science - pre PT
Erin Cannon, Sr., Howell, track and field, exercise science
Matthew Carter, Jr., Mays Landing, track and field, biology
Jessica Catalioto, Sr., Ringwood, women's lacrosse, health science
Isabella Ceraso, So., Marlton, field hockey, elementary education
Kendra Cirino, So., Midland Park, women's soccer, visual arts
Casey Cordonna, Sr., Barrington, field hockey, health science
Mike Costanzo, So., Williamstown, baseball, exercise science
Madison Dancisin, Sr., Little Egg Harbor, field hockey, literature education
Kadian Dawkins, Jr., Eastampton, men's basketball, computer information systems
Brendan Deal, So. Jamesburg, men's soccer, forensic psychology
Garrett DeMarrais, Sr., Oradell, baseball, political science
Daniel Do, Sr., Galloway, cross country/track and field, biochemistry, molecular biology
Emily Donzanti, Jr., Toms River, women's basketball, biology
Brandon Drapeau, So., Sparta, baseball biochemistry, molecular biology
Nick Duncsak, So., Toms River, men's basketball, history education
Angie Dunphy, Sr., Hainesport, softball, hospitality and tourism management
Kirsten Flournoy, Sr., Sicklerville, women's basketball, business finance
Lauryn Flynn, Sr., Barnegat, field hockey, health science
Rhian Freire, So., Mays Landing, field hockey, health science
Olivia Fulton, Sr., Waretown, women's tennis, social work
Evan Geisler, Sr., Lodi, baseball, forensic psychology
John Georgiou, So., Caldwell, men's basketball, business marketing
Issy Gilhooley, Sr., Ocean City, field hockey, elementary education
Ervin Gjeli, Sr., Hasbrouck Heights, men's soccer, business finance
Haley Green, Jr., Springville, UT, women's volleyball, oceanography
Dino Gromitsaris, Sr., Trenton, men's soccer, business accounting
Olivia Harris, So., Sammamish, WA, cross country/track and field, history
Jeanmarie Harvey, Jr., River Edge, track and field, biology
Jessica Heitmann, So., Rockaway, women's soccer, biology
Keith Holland, Sr., Bayville, track and field, computer science
Bri Honse, Jr., Gainesville, VA, women's soccer, social work
Jason Horowitz, Jr., Wall, baseball, business management
Caitlin Hughes, Jr., Forked River, softball, business finance
Nicole Jandras, Sr., Egg Harbor Twp., women's lacrosse, health science
Julianna Kaiser, Jr., Tabernacle, women's soccer, health science
Megan Katzmar, Sr., Cinnaminson, softball, psychology
Matthew Keidat, So., Margate City, cross country/track & field, political science
Madison Kelly, Sr., Franklinville, softball, psychology
Max Klenk, So., Somerdale, track and field, history
Jessie Klenk, Jr., Somerdale, cross country/track and field, health science
Cooper Knorr, Sr., Morganville, cross country/track and field, business finance
Julie Kohlhoff SR West Islip, NY Women's Volleyball Health Science
Will Kramer, Sr., Morganville, baseball, business
Salena LeDonne, Sr., Parsippany, women's soccer, general media studies
Matt Leon, Jr., Holmdel, men's soccer business
Charlotte Leon, Sr., Northport, NY volleyball/track and field, environmental science
Rachael Leyrer, Sr., Dorothy, track and field, health science - pre PT
Kimmy Liput, Sr., Toms River, women's soccer, exercise science
Christie Louer, Sr., Clifton, women's volleyball, business marketing
Andrew Luongo, Jr., Manahawkin, baseball, homeland security
Michaela Luyber, So., Trenton, softball, marine biology
Allie Magas, So., Lambertville, women's soccer, business marketing
Lauren Maldonado, So., Egg Harbor Twp., track and field, elementary education
Sophia Marziello, Sr., Haddonfield, women's volleyball, business
Luke McBrearty, So., Hammonton, track and field, nursing pre-licensure
James McCombs, Jr., Brick, men's soccer, business marketing
Maddie McCracken, So., Wildwood, women's basketball, business management
Kelly Mollahan, So., Boonton, field hockey, business marketing
Gianna Morganti, Jr., Berlin, field hockey, health science
Keturah Moschella, Jr. Galloway, women's Tennis, business accounting
Megan Murzello, Sr., Maple Shade, softball, health science
Elena Nunez, So., Rye, NY, women's tennis, mathematics, engineering
Evan Okamoto, So., Piscataway, baseball, business marketing
Celest Orbe, Sr., Egg Harbor Twp., women's lacrosse, pre-communication disorders
Liani Ortiz, Sr., Marlton, softball, hospitality and tourism management
Jericho Osol, So., Brick, cross country/track and field, pre-occupational therapy
Ryan O'Sullivan, Sr., Forked River, baseball, business
Bri Pagnani, Sr., Bordentown, women's soccer, health science
Olivia Paolillo, Sr., Jackson, women's lacrosse, public relations
Michelle Pascrell, Jr., Howell, women's lacrosse, pre-occupational therapy
Sarah Patrignani, Jr., Franklinville, women's soccer, sustainability
John Perrino, Sr., Wall Township, baseball, business accounting
Susan Porambo, Jr., Mount Joy, PA, women's soccer, public health administration
Lauren Preston, So., Wernersville, PA, track and field, health science
Melanie Ressler, Sr., Fair Lawn, track and field, psychology
Sarah Richardson, Jr., West Berlin, women's tennis, biology
Daniel Rupert, Sr., Stewartsville, cross country/track and field, business management
Brenna Samuels, Sr., Salem, women's tennis, health science
Derek Sarapuchiello, Sr., Wantage, baseball, criminal justice
Mike Schiattarella, So., Manahawkin, baseball, forensics
Marissa Semeraro, Sr., Ridgefield, softball, health science
Christopher Shaw, So., Blackwood, cross country/Track and field, exercise science
Casey Shultz, Jr., Sewell, women's lacrosse, health science
Alexa Simonetti, Sr., Wayne, women's soccer, biology
Kevin Simpson, Jr., Sewell, track and field, business accounting
Kat Soanes, So., Haddon heights, women's soccer, business marketing
Kayla Stygar, Jr., Riverdale, women's soccer, health science
Kylee Sullivan, Sr., Jackson, women's soccer, early childhood education
Emily Sullivan, Sr., Bridgewater, women's volleyball, health science
Vanessa Tancini, So., Levittown, PA, softball, biology
Jennifer Toal, Jr., Pine Beach, women's lacrosse, health science
Ryan Toppi, So., Glassboro, track and field, health science
Nick Trifiletti, Sr., Linwood, baseball, general media studies
Catie Ullmer, Jr., Ramsey, women's volleyball, health science
Audrey van Schalkwyk, So., Haddon Heights, women's tennis, mathematics
Carlie Vetrini, So., Point Pleasant Boro, women's soccer, forensic psychology
Jenna Vigorito, Jr., Columbus, track and field, business marketing
Jenna Walker, Sr., Barnegat, track and field, wildlife management
Hannah Wescoat, Sr., Bridgeton, field hockey, pre-communication disorders
Sydney Williams, Jr., Millville, women's soccer, health science
Aaron Winsker, So., Phoenix, MD, baseball, business marketing
Jamie Wun, Sr., Moorestown, cross country/track & field, health science - pre PT
James Wynne, Sr., Howell, baseball, public relations
Holly Yannacone, So., Manahawkin, women's lacrosse, social work
