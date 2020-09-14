Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. His rookie status remains intact this season.
Sunday: He gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings, earning his fourth hold of the season, as the Twins defeated Cleveland 7-5 to complete a three-game sweep of their division rival. Stashak gave up two hits and struck out two. He threw 19 of his 29 pitches for strikes. He got no groundouts and one flyout.
Monday: For results and stats from their game against the White Sox, the opener of a four-game series in Chicago, go to PressofAC.com.
Stats: Stashak began Monday 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in eight games. In 9 1/3 innings, he had given up seven hits, walked three and struck out 13. His WHIP was 1.07.
-- Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.