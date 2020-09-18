This is a 2020 photo of Cody Stashak of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. This image reflects the Twins 2020 active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. His rookie status remains intact this season.
Most recent appearance: He pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief to earn the win in the Twins’ 5-1 victory over the White Sox on Wednesday. He walked none and struck out two. Stashak threw 20 of his 29 pitches for strikes and got three groundouts and no flyouts.
Friday: He did not pitch in the Twins' 1-0 loss to the Cubs in their series opener at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Stats: Stashak is 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in nine games. In 112/3 innings, he has given up seven hits, walked three and struck out 15. His WHIP is 0.86.
