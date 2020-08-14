Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. His rookie status remains intact this season.
Most recent appearance: He struck out all three batters he faced during the second inning of the Twins’ 6-4 loss at Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Stashak got Ryan Braun, Manny Pina and Ben Gamel on swinging strikeouts. He threw 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes.
Minnesota went with a bullpen game in which longtime reliever Tyler Clippard pitched the first inning and Stashak the second before handing it off to the rest of the staff.
Friday: Minnesota's home game against Kansas City was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Saturday.
Saturday: The Twins will host the Royals in a doubleheader of seven-inning games starting at 1:35 p.m.
Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with two holds and a 3.86 ERA in six games. In seven innings, he has given up five hits, including two home runs, and two walks. He has struck out 10. His WHIP was 1.00, and opponents are hitting .192 against him.
2019 season: He made his major league debut July 23. In 18 regular-season games, all in relief, he went 0-1 with one save and a 3.24 ERA. His WHIP was 1.20. In 25 innings, Stashak gave up 29 hits, struck out 25 and walked one. He also appeared in two ALDS games against the Yankees.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.