Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. His rookie status remains intact this season.
Most recent appearance: He pitched 21/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief to earn the win in the Twins’ 5-1 victory over the White Sox on Wednesday. He walked none and struck out two. Stashak threw 20 of his 29 pitches for strikes and got three groundouts and no flyouts.
Friday: For results and stats from the Twins’ series opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, go to PressofAC.com.
Stats: Stashak began Friday 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in nine games. In 112/3 innings, he had given up seven hits, walked three and struck out 15. His WHIP was 0.86.
— Press staff reports
