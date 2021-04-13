Cody Stashak update: Twins game postponed in aftermath of fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

Most recent appearance: Earned his second hold of the season in a game the Twins wound up losing 8-6 to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Pitching the sixth inning and to one batter in the seventh, he allowed one run on one hit. He struck out three, walked none and hit a batter. Stashak was removed after hitting a batter leading off the seventh, and that runner came around to score later in the inning. He threw 11 of his 21 pitches for strikes.

Monday: The Twins' scheduled series opener against the Boston Red Sox was postponed in the aftermath of Sunday's fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The Twins cited respect for Wright's family in their announcement of the postponement and concern for the safety of anyone at the ballpark.

Tuesday: A 2:10 p.m. game is scheduled.

Stats: In four games, Stashak is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA. In four innings, he’s given up five hits, walked two and struck out nine.

