This is a 2020 photo of Cody Stashak of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. This image reflects the Twins 2020 active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Minnesota Twins' Cody Stashak throws to the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 3-0. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins' Cody Stashak throws during an intrasquad game at a baseball camp Monday, July 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins' Cody Stashak throws during an intrasquad game at a baseball camp Monday, July 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins' Cody Stashak throws during an intrasquad game at a baseball camp Monday, July 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak delivers during a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak delivers during a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak delivers during a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Minnesota Twins' Cody Stashak throws to the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 3-0. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. His rookie status remains intact this season.
Most recent appearance: He struck out all three batters he faced during the second inning of the Twins' game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Stashak got Ryan Braun, Manny Pina, Ben Gamel on swinging strikeouts. He threw 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes. Minnesota was going with a bullpen game in which longtime reliever Tyler Clippard pitched the first inning and Stashak the second before handing it off to the rest of the staff. The Twins led 4-1 in the top of the fourth inning.
Wednesday: The series finale is 7:10 p.m. Minnesota is off Thursday and will open a series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.
Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with two holds and a 3.86 ERA in six games. In seven innings, he has given up five hits, including two home runs, and two walks. He has struck out 10.
2019 season: He made his major league debut July 23. In 18 regular-season games, all in relief, he went 0-1 with one save and a 3.24 ERA. His WHIP was 1.20. In 25 innings, Stashak gave up 29 hits, struck out 25 and walked one. He also appeared in two ALDS games against the Yankees.
