Cody Stashak update: Strikes out only batter he faces to get Twins out of jam

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

Most recent appearance: On Tuesday, he got a swinging strikeout of Enrique Hernandez, the only batter he faced, in the fifth inning of the Twins’ game against the visiting Boston Red Sox. With the score 2-2, Stashak entered the game in relief of J.A. Happ with two outs and a man on second base. He threw four of his six pitches for strikes.

Wednesday: The Twins and Red Sox will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games. The first game is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

Stats: In five games, Stashak is 0-0 with an 8.31 ERA and two holds. In 41/3 innings, he’s given up five hits, walked two and struck out 10.

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.