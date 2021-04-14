Cody Stashak update: Strikes out both batters faced vs. Red Sox

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

Most recent appearance: Stashak entered the top of the fifth inning with Xander Bogaerts on third after he doubled and advanced to third on a groundout. Stashak struck out Marwin Gonzalez and Hunter Renfroe, both swinging, to get the Twins out of a jam. He threw 12 pitches, seven for strikes, in a 3-2 loss in the first game of a doubleheader of seven-inning games.

Thursday: The Twins and Red Sox will wrap up the series at 1:10 p.m.

Stats: In six games, Stashak is 0-0 with an 7.20 ERA and two holds. In five innings, he’s given up five hits, walked two and struck out 12.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.