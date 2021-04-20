Cody Stashak update: Reliever sent to Twins' alternate training site

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: The Twins optioned Stashak to their alternate training site in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday.

Most recent appearance: Stashak entered the top of the fifth inning with Xander Bogaerts on third after he doubled and advanced to third on a groundout. Stashak struck out Marwin Gonzalez and Hunter Renfroe, both swinging, to get the Twins out of a jam. He threw 12 pitches, seven for strikes, in a 3-2 loss in the first game of a doubleheader of seven-inning games.

Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with a 7.20 ERA and two holds in six games this season. In five innings, he’s given up five hits, walked two and struck out 12.

— Press staff reports

