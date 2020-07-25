Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. His rookie status remains intact this season.
Opening day: On Friday night, one year and one day after his major league debut, he pitched two scoreless innings to finish off the Twins' season-opening 10-5 win over the White Sox in Chicago. He gave up one hit, no walks and struck out three. Stashak faced seven batters and threw 21 of his 28 pitches for strikes.
2019 stats: He made his major league debut July 23. In 18 regular-season games, all in relief, he went 0-1 with one save and a 3.24 ERA. His WHIP was 1.20. Stashak gave up 29 hits, struck out 25 and walked one. He also appeared in two AL Division Series games against the Yankees.
Next: The teams will play at 2:10 p.m. Saturday.
