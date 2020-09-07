Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. His rookie status remains intact this season.
Off the IL: The Twins activated Stashak from the injured list Monday. Stashak went on the 10-day list Aug. 13, retroactive to Aug. 12, with lower back inflammation.
Monday: He pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn his third hold of the season as the Twins beat the Tigers 6-2. He gave up no hits, walked one and struck out one. He threw 11 of his 19 pitches for strikes, had one wild pitch and got one groundout and one flyout.
Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in seven games. In eight innings, he has given up five hits, walked three and struck out 11.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.