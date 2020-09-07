Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. His rookie status remains intact this season.
Off the IL: The Twins activated Stashak from the injured list Tuesday. Stashak went on the 10-day list Aug. 13, retroactive to Aug. 12, with lower back inflammation.
Tuesday: The Twins are playing the Detroit Tigers this afternoon. Check back later for results and stats.
Most recent appearance: He struck out all three batters he faced during the second inning of the Twins’ 6-4 loss at Milwaukee Aug. 11. Stashak got Ryan Braun, Manny Pina and Ben Gamel on swinging strikeouts. He threw 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes. Minnesota went with a bullpen game in which longtime reliever Tyler Clippard pitched the first inning and Stashak the second before handing it off to the rest of the staff.
Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with two holds and a 3.86 ERA in six games.
