Cody Stashak update: Gives up another run but strikes out three in Twins loss

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

Most recent appearance: Gave up a run on one hit, striking out three in the Twins' 8-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners in the series finale. He threw 21 pitches, 11 for strikes. He was credited with his second hold of the season.

Next: The Twins open a four-game series at home vs. the Boston Red Sox before heading to Los Angeles for a three-game series starting Friday against 2009 Millville H.S. grad Mike Trout and the Angels.

Stats: In four appearances, he’s 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in four innings. He’s given up five hits, walked two and struck out nine. The Twins are 5-4.

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.