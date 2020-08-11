This is a 2020 photo of Cody Stashak of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. This image reflects the Twins 2020 active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Minnesota Twins' Cody Stashak throws to the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 3-0. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins' Cody Stashak throws during an intrasquad game at a baseball camp Monday, July 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak delivers during a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. His rookie status remains intact this season.
Most recent appearance: He gave up his first two home runs and first three runs of the year in the Twins' 9-6 loss to Kansas City on Saturday. He pitched one inning, throwing 14 of his 22 pitches for strikes, and walked one.
Tuesday: The Twins were scheduled to play the Brewers in Milwaukee.
Stats: Stashak began Tuesday 0-0 with two holds and a 4.50 ERA in five games. In six innings, he had given up five hits, including two home runs, and two walks. He had struck out seven.
2019 season: He made his major league debut July 23. In 18 regular-season games, all in relief, he went 0-1 with one save and a 3.24 ERA. His WHIP was 1.20. In 25 innings, Stashak gave up 29 hits, struck out 25 and walked one. He also appeared in two AL Division Series games against the Yankees.
-- Press staff report
