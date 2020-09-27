Cody Stashak update: Finishes regular season with 3.00 ERA; Twins to face Astros in playoffs

Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws in a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws against the Cleveland Indians' during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 7-5. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Craig Lassig
This is a 2020 photo of Cody Stashak of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. This image reflects the Twins 2020 active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. His rookie status remains intact this season.
Most recent appearance: He gave up one run in 11/3 innings of relief Saturday in the Twins’ 7-3 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds. Stashak, who got his fifth hold of the season, gave up two hits and struck out one. He threw 16 of his 24 pitches for strikes and got two groundouts and one flyout.
Stats: Stashak finished the regular season 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 11 games. In 15 innings, he gave up 11 hits, walked three and struck out 17. His WHIP was 0.93, and opponents hit .204 against him.
Next: The Twins (36-24) on Saturday clinched home-field advantage for their best-of-three first-round playoff series. The third-seeded Twins will face sixth-seeded Houston. Games will be played at Minneapolis on Tuesday, Wednesday and, if necessary, Thursday.
