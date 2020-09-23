Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws against the Cleveland Indians' during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 7-5. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
This is a 2020 photo of Cody Stashak of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. This image reflects the Twins 2020 active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws in a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws against the Cleveland Indians' during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 7-5. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
This is a 2020 photo of Cody Stashak of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. This image reflects the Twins 2020 active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. His rookie status remains intact this season.
Tuesday: He pitched two scoreless innings in the Twins' 5-4 win in 10 innings against the Tigers. He gave up two hits no walks and struck out two. Pitching the fourth and fifth innings, Stashak threw 13 of his 18 pitches for strikes. He got one groundout and two flyouts. He was in line to receive the victory, but the Tigers took the lead after he left the game, and the Twins had to rally back to force extra innings and then again after falling behind in the top of the 10th.
Stats: Stashak is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 10 games. In 13 2/3 innings, he has given up nine hits, walked three and struck out 16. His WHIP is 0.88.
