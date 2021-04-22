Coaches vs. Cancer Classic is the area's first major baseball event: Must Win

The Coaches vs. Cancer Classic baseball event is always one of the highlights of the high school sports calendar.
This year it means even more.
The ninth annual Classic will be held Friday at Bud Kern Memorial Field in Somers Point and Saturday and Sunday at Mainland Regional High School. It’s another sign that the high school sports world is slowly recovering from the pandemic.
The Classic will once again feature some of the state’s top teams. Eight schools ranked in The Press Elite 11 will participate: No. 1 Holy Spirit, No. 2 Bishop Eustace, No. 4 Ocean City, No. 5 St. Augustine Prep, No. 7 Mainland Regional, No. 8 Kingsway Regional, No. 9 Gloucester Catholic and No. 10 Cherokee.
“We visualize it as a kickoff to the 2021 season,” said Mainland Regional assistant Mike Edwards, who founded the event. “We’re excited to be that first real big draw.”
The Classic has raised a total of nearly $70,000, including $15,000 in 2019, for the American Cancer Society. One of the event’s most memorable moments happens before every game when people connected to each team who have been impacted by cancer throw out the first pitch.
“The event is special because there’s just very few people that can you run into that aren’t affected or know someone that is affected by some form of cancer,’' Mainland baseball coach Billy Kern said. “The schools have done a really good job of letting us know who they want to play for or in memory of. It’s good for our kids. It’s good for the community. It’s really nice how all the teams come together for something greater than winning or losing.”
Edwards helped start the Classic in 2012 while he was an assistant at Millville in memory of his mom, Kathleen Edwards.
She watched Edwards play for Holy Spirit in the late 1990s. She washed his uniform. She drove him to numerous practices. Kathleen died of ovarian cancer in 2004.
Edwards started the Classic with former Millville head coach Roy Hallenbeck, whose father died of liver cancer in 2010.
The event was held at Millville from 2012-2017. It shifted to Mainland in 2018 after Edwards became a Mustangs assistant. The Classic relies on sponsors and donations to raise funds.
The high school baseball season started Monday. Classic organizers thought about pushing the event back to later in the season but ultimately decided against it.
“We thought the opening weekend would have some appeal to people,” Edwards said. “We thought it would generate more interest.”
The pandemic wiped out last year’s Classic and the entire 2020 high school sports season. COVID-19 has also wrecked havoc with the 2020-21 high school sports schedule.
There were no South Jersey or state football playoffs last fall. Basketball had an abbreviated season and no postseason this winter. Traditional basketball showcase events, such as the Battle by the Bay and the Seagull Classic, never happened. The state individual wrestling championships are in Phillipsburg this weekend and not in their traditional time and location — Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in March.
But the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic is happening on its normal weekend. It’s really the first big high school sports event to be held in 2020-21 and closely resemble what it was in 2019.
There are few things better in the high school sports world that seeing two or three quality games in one location and talking baseball - socially distanced of course - with the people you see along the way. High school sports fans really haven't been able to do that since the winter of 2019-20.
Kern said everyone connected with the Classic is ready to put on a show.
“It’s going to be run the same as in the past,” Edwards said, “with hopefully a little more energy because it is that kickoff event for something that hasn’t happened in two years. We want people to treat it as a stepping stone to getting back to some normalcy.”
Coaches vs. Cancer Classic
(The Press Elite 11 ranking in parentheses)
Friday
at Bud Kern Field in Somers Point
4:30 p.m.: Ocean City (4) vs. Bishop Eustace (2)
7:30: Cherokee (10) vs. Mainland Regional (7)
Saturday
at Mainland Regional
9 a.m.: Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton
11:30: Holy Spirit (1) vs. Don Bosco Prep
2 p.m.: Lenape vs. Delsea Regional
4:30: Cherry Hill East vs. Millville
Sunday
at Mainland Regional
9 a.m.: Cedar Creek vs. Absegami
11:30: Hammonton vs. Kingsway Regional (8)
2 p.m.: St. Augustine (5) vs. Gloucester Catholic (9)
4:30: Clearview vs. Washington Township
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
