Coaches vs. Cancer Classic is the area's first major baseball event: Must Win

The Coaches vs. Cancer Classic baseball event is always one of the highlights of the high school sports calendar.

This year it means even more.

The ninth annual Classic will be held Friday at Bud Kern Memorial Field in Somers Point and Saturday and Sunday at Mainland Regional High School. It’s another sign that the high school sports world is slowly recovering from the pandemic.

The Classic will once again feature some of the state’s top teams. Eight schools ranked in The Press Elite 11 will participate: No. 1 Holy Spirit, No. 2 Bishop Eustace, No. 4 Ocean City, No. 5 St. Augustine Prep, No. 7 Mainland Regional, No. 8 Kingsway Regional, No. 9 Gloucester Catholic and No. 10 Cherokee.

“We visualize it as a kickoff to the 2021 season,” said Mainland Regional assistant Mike Edwards, who founded the event. “We’re excited to be that first real big draw.”

The Classic has raised a total of nearly $70,000, including $15,000 in 2019, for the American Cancer Society. One of the event’s most memorable moments happens before every game when people connected to each team who have been impacted by cancer throw out the first pitch.