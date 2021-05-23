Chip Kelly a big fan of Eagles special-teams coordinator Michael Clay

"I think they'll be really disciplined, because Mike is. I think they'll be very situationally aware," Kelly said.

Kelly said he thought Clay's players would be well-versed in positional fundamentals but also have a good grasp of "the big picture," as Clay always did.

"He's a really good communicator," Kelly said.

Clay said he wants "something that is not a forced energy. It's an energetic group that they love doing what they have to do."

"... Special teams can change the game regardless. It could be a 0-0, bad weather, and it could be a blocked punt, a return where it's going to change the game. So I think having that true energy and that true confidence like, 'Hey, this play could change it,' I think is what this group really wants."

Clay acknowledged that he "owes the world" to Kelly, whose name evokes sour memories in Philadelphia.

"What I learned from him is just, you've got to be on the details, but you've also got to believe in yourself more than anything else," Clay said.

"I think, when Chip was really rolling, he was believing in himself. Everything he thought of and everything he said, he believed, and I think to get everybody else to do that, they've got to buy in as well."