Chase Petty ranked among top 2021 MLB draft prospects
Chase Petty ranked among top 2021 MLB draft prospects

Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Mainland Regional High School senior Chase Petty finds himself ranked among the top prospects for the 2021 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft.

MLB.com released its list of 2021 top prospects Monday night and the right-handed pitcher checked in at No. 22. The 6-foot, 185-pound Petty has wowed scouts this summer and fall with a fastball that has hit 100 mph on the radar gun.

Petty is a possible first-round pick. He has verbally committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship. The MBL draft will be held July 11-13.

